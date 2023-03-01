Mount Airy Rescue proposes paid staff

Surry County Commissioner Larry Johnson is seen in thought during a presentation from the Mount Airy Rescue Squad on adding paid staff, Monday, Feb. 20, in Dobson.
Chief Nathanael Webb and Assistant Chief Corey Scearce of the Mount Airy Rescue Squad recently presented to the Surry County Board of Commissioner a proposal to add paid part time staff on to their squad.
“Adding paid personnel would help ease the burden on volunteers and more importantly ensure rescue response to the ill, and injured in our community,” Webb said.
He requested $55,000 as an annual allotment to add four part time members on his squad saying that figure should cover uniforms, training, and taxes for all four positions. This figure “is on track with what a lot of fire departments are doing, even less than some. We feel like that is a really reasonable request.”
Surry County is served by six rescue squads and the Mount Airy Rescue Squad serves a 177 square mile district that is the largest service area for any agency, except for the sheriff’s department and EMS. The squad is also the only heavy rescue certified squad in the county which sets them apart and makes them a county wide resource, Webb said.
“A lot our fire departments have paid part time, and some full time, staff. With us being the busiest department in the county and the current (staffing) situation we are in, I don’t feel like it’s unreasonable for us to be one of those departments,” Webb explained.
Webb reminded the county commissioner that his squad is chartered for 40 but only has 25 in its ranks. While the call volume has not declined, the number of able-bodied volunteers to respond has. “We’d love to have 40, this is the lowest we’ve been in several years… I tell people in this economy you can’t get people to work for money, much less for free.”
He is proposing adding four paid part time staff to the Mount Airy Rescue Squad to cover peak hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The paid staff would be able to increase the number of calls responded to and aid in additional coverage for neighboring squads.
“Please consider the request as not just a monetary expenditure, but as an investment in the health and safety of our county,” Chief Webb said.
In 2022 the squad had 7,283 hours logged in 911 call response, community service, meetings, trainings, and work details. The Mount Airy Rescue Squad was paged to 2,098 calls, 216 non-emergency calls, and supported 112 standbys for sporting event, protocol, fire, and EMS standbys.
For comparison, the second highest was Dobson Rescue Squad with 1,020, Surry EMS 15,315, and Surry County Sheriff’s Office fielded the greatest number, 53,305.
Mount Airy Rescue Squad also transported 27 patients when Surry EMS was not available to do so and did so without sending the patient a bill for transport which Webb said was offering a countywide service to all residents even though his squad holds the Mount Airy moniker.
Of the calls received the squad respond to 1,278 (55%) of those calls which he said is good considering he is short-staffed. “That’s a lot for 25 volunteers especially when most are working during peak hours.”
Regarding calls that were missed, Webb reassured that no major fire, accident, or emergency was missed. The rescue squads have a system akin to their volunteer firefighter cousins where they provide coverage from multiple stations to one emergency.
Commissioner Van Tucker asked what sort of calls were being missed and if it were all cats stuck in tree type of non-emergencies. Assistant Chief Corey Scearce explained many of those calls are for breathing issues, or requests for assistance in being lifted from a fall.
Webb said, “The intent is that if we had a paid person that we would respond to 100% of calls with the exception of when calls overlap.”
Commissioner Bill Goins asked for a breakdown of calls from the county versus within Mount Airy City limits. Webb explained they run 80% of their calls within the city where they respond to all medical calls. In the county however, the rescue squads are more commonly utilized for their rescue expertise.
County Manager Chris Knopf asked if this request was in addition to or replacing the annual allotment from the county for the rescue squad association. Webb said he knew of one other squad that was considering making a request to add a paid staff member, “But tonight, I’m exclusively requesting this as an annual allotment for Mount Airy Rescue Squad.”
He also explained that he would be making a similar presentation and ask of the City of Mount Airy commissioners at a date to be determined.