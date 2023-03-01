Wounded teen facing ‘long road to recovery’

A city student is fighting to recover from a bullet wound received during an incident that allegedly was a setup — involving him being lured to a site outside town where two girls supposedly were waiting.
The 15-year-old victim remains a patient at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is being treated for the wound to the stomach suffered early last Friday.
He was airlifted to the Winston-Salem hospital and initially listed in critical but stable condition as a result of the shooting in the 200 block of Woodbridge Drive off Pipers Gap Road.
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has not released his name — nor that of an older cousin of the victim who is said to have pulled the trigger and also is a juvenile. He stands accused of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.
However, the boy shot has been identified on social media as LG Perez, a sophomore at Mount Airy High School.
LG has been able to talk and stand up some since undergoing surgery at the Winston-Salem hospital, where he is expected to remain a patient at least in the short term after narrowly surviving being wounded.
“He may require more surgery,” said Wendy Odum of Mount Airy, who heads a local non-profit organization called the Birches Foundation that aids the community and is trying to assist the youth’s family. This includes launching an online GoFundMe campaign.
“The young man is very fortunate to be alive,” said Odum, whose work has included spearheading drug-prevention and other efforts.
Last Friday’s shooting was described as the latest chapter in an ongoing dispute between LG Perez and his cousin, which is said to also have involved a recent fistfight.
While the Surry Sheriff’s Office has released no details regarding the circumstances surrounding the Friday incident, one source says it relates to an ongoing bullying situation.
The city student was lured to the Woodbridge Drive location on the pretext that the two girls would be there, only to find the older cousin waiting who subsequently shot him, the source said.
Odum, meanwhile, said she has learned from the family that the bullet fired into his stomach had a downward trajectory and lodged in a thigh, which could have been worse with an upward angle.
The injured youth was able to make his way to some woods behind a nearby residence and call 911.
“Because he had an iPhone, they were able to locate him,” Odum related, and the shooting victim was airlifted from that site to the Winston-Salem hospital — a Level 1 trauma center.
While LG Perez has been involved in some violent situations lately, “he’s a harmless kid,” she said.
Assistance sought
Odum, whose grandson is a senior at Mount Airy High, said she had met the mother of L.G. Perez previously and is familiar with the woman’s financial circumstances that have been greatly tested by her son’s ordeal.
“She reached out to me,” Odum said Wednesday.
“LG has a long road to recovery and we are asking friends and community members to consider donations of financial support,” says a statement for the GoFundMe account established on the family’s behalf.
“His mother has been at his side and has not left,” it adds. “Funds for meals and incidentals while this young man is hospitalized would be greatly appreciated.”
The youth’s mom works at a convenience store in Bannertown and hasn’t been on the job since the shooting.
“She has no car,” Odum said of another element involved.
As of Wednesday afternoon, eight donations had been logged for the GoFundMe campaign that has a $2,000 goal.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.