Crashed plane, pilot’s body discovered in Carroll

February 28, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

A Galax, Virginia, man was killed earlier this week when the plane he was flying crashed shortly after take-off in Carroll County, Virginia.

Caleb Glick, 74, was found dead among the wreckage of his airplane, in a wooded area of Carroll County on Tuesday.

Glick and his plane were reported missing Monday after he did not arrive at his intended destination in Burlington Monday afternoon. He had flown his plane out of Carroll County, departing Twin County Airport in Laurel Fork and was reported missing later that day after he did not arrive at his planned North Carolina destination.

That set off a search near the Carroll County and Patrick County line by the Virginia State Police, Carroll County authorities and volunteers near the Carroll County and Patrick County line, but those search efforts were hampered Monday afternoon and evening by high winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph at times. That prevented state police from using helicopters in the search.

Search efforts where largely suspended after dark, resuming on the ground Tuesday morning at daybreak by Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police personnel, and helicopters were added to the search later when winds died down.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, search crews located the missing aircraft.

“State police responded to the 600 block of Little Bit Road near Hillsville and confirmed the wreckage is that of the missing aircraft,” Virginia State Police officials said in a press release. “The pilot, and the plane’s only occupant, was discovered deceased in the wreckage. … The FAA and the NTSB have both been notified. The crash remains under investigation.”

The plan had been scheduled for arrival at the Burlington Alamance Regional Aircraft in North Carolina Monday. The privately-owned Cessna 150 aircraft departed the Hillsville-Twin County Airport in Virginia earlier that day, according to the state police.

While no definitive cause of the crash has been released, pending a full investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, authorities said it appears high winds were a major contributing factor.