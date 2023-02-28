Dobson Elementary names Teacher, Teaching Assistant of year

February 28, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Dobson Elementary School Teacher of the Year, Renee Fowler and Teaching Assistant of the Year, Dee Snow. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary School recently named its Teacher of the Year and Teaching Assistant of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

Renee Fowler, a third grade teacher, was named as the Teacher of the Year. She has been with Surry County Schools for 23 years and all but two of those years at Dobson Elementary School. She is married to Stephen Fowler, and they have two children Jess and Miles Fowler.

Dee Snow was named Teaching Assistant of the Year. She has been with Surry County Schools since 2009 and at Dobson Elementary for the past seven years. She is married to Chad Snow, and they have four children, Courtni-Morgan Fargis, Mason, Carter and Mattie-Grace Snow.

Principal Nicole Hazelwood and Assistant Principal Ashley Queen surprised each of the winners with the announcement of their selection with flowers and balloons.