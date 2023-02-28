Prepaid card awaits March blood donors

February 28, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Donors at American Red Cross blood drives scheduled across Surry County during March might come away lighter in one respect, but their wallets or purses will be fatter.

That’s because those who give will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card by email, plus a chance to win a $3,000 Visa prepaid card to help with gas or grocery expenses.

This campaign recognizes the fact that many folks are struggling with inflation, as highlighted by the message from the Red Cross: “Lend an arm; we’ll lend a hand.” At the same time, it addresses an ongoing need for blood and platelet donors by the Red Cross, the nation’s chief blood-collection agency.

Five winners will be chosen for the $3,000 prepaid cards.

Local schedule

Blood drives are coordinated through the Winston-Salem office of the American Red Cross for Surry and neighboring counties, with this schedule released for local collection events in March including dates, times and locations:

• Wednesday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Rockford Elementary School, 719 Rockford Road, Dobson;

• Monday at the Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• March 14, Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson, 2:30 to 7 p.m.;

• March 19, Salem Fork Christian Church, 2245 White Dirt Road, Dobson, noon to 4 p.m.;

• March 20, Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;

• March 22, Mountain Park Elementary School, 505 Mountain Park Road in the State Road community, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;

• March 22, Fellowship Baptist Church, 1421 Little Mountain Church Road, Ararat, 3 to 7 p.m.;

• March 24, Elkin High School, 334 Elk Spur St., 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

• March 25, Blues Grove Baptist Church, 3607 Red Brush Road, Mount Airy, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;

• March 26, Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 E. Pine St., Mount Airy, 1 to 5 p.m.;

• March 27, Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;

• March 29, East Surry High School, 801 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Contact, other info

Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.

Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.

An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.