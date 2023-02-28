Cosmetology students volunteer for special needs community

February 28, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College cosmetology and nail technician/manicurist students offered prom preparation services for Night to Shine participants. Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation as a complimentary event for anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older. Shown here are the students, along with those they were able to help.

Submitted photo

<p>Surry Community College cosmetology and nail technician/manicurist students provide hair and nail services for Night to Shine participants.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Surry Community College cosmetology and nail technician/manicurist students provide hair and nail services for Night to Shine participants.

Submitted photo

Surry Community College Cosmetology and Nail Technician/Manicurist students had the opportunity to serve the special needs population in Feburary by helping them to prepare for the Night to Shine prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Cosmetology Program Director Robin Minton arranged the community service opportunity for her students in partnership with Salem Baptist Church in Dobson.

“We are honored to be involved in the Night to Shine prom preparation for a second time,” Minton said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this night and to help these folks feel special and loved all day long. They get to feel beautiful all day and all evening.”

Minton said not only is this way to give back to community, but it is also a learning experience for her students.

“It’s a good experience for students to know that everyone is not the same and to be able to adapt to different experiences and people.”

Seven special needs individuals filed into the Cosmetology Salon on SCC’s Dobson campus that Friday morning. They were treated to manicures, makeup application, haircuts, and styling by the students. SCC offers a degree and diploma in cosmetology and certificates in natural hair care specialist and nail technician/manicurist.

The Night to Shine prom is a complimentary event for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world. The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.

The mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation is to bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This mission is being fulfilled every day through 16 initiatives in the fields of orphan care and prevention, special needs, children with profound medical needs, and anti-human trafficking. To learn more about the Tim Tebow Foundation visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.