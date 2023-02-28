Amid labor shortage, sheriff eyes raising pay

A study conducted by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and presented last week to the county commissioners found that the local law enforcement agency is paying less than many neighboring agencies, presenting a challenge to the sheriff’s office that may necessitate changes to compensation to keep the county competitive at hiring time.
The sheriff’s office shared results of an examination of base pay for deputies and detention officers comparing those to other local departments. What they found was a starting pay for both sets of officers that was below what is found in neighboring counties, in some instance by quite a margin.
With a stiff labor market and applicants few and far between these pay rates are hurting the Surry County Sheriff’s Office efforts to recruit. Officials who compiled the study wrote the job market “is currently changing with the new generation of applicants, you are seeing it in your own businesses, most of them see dollar signs, instead of the future.”
“Across North Carolina law enforcement agencies have pursued higher starting pay, raising pay of current staff to stabilize the compression issues. And providing public safety with a fair salary for the harsh and dangerous jobs they do on a daily basis,” the study said.
The image of law enforcement has not helped matter either. “Over the last few years, law enforcement across the United Sates has taken a hit. With bad press coming from the news media and increased restrictions against law enforcement, it has become difficult to attract and hire qualified candidate and retain existing staff.”
The sheriff’s office has been in need of staff and will have a greater need as the time nears to open the new jail. As of Feb. 13, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office had six deputy openings and seven openings for detention officers. According to the study, Surry County employees more than 150 in the sheriff’s department.
Also, they said, “of additional concern is within the next five years, approximately 15 employees can retire from SCSO or detention, with five of those set to retire this year.”
Filling those positions was going to be challenging anyway as many discussions with county level department heads has yielded a similar outcome — there are more openings than there are interested parties. As the board recently heard from the county’s interim social services director Wayne Black, finding any applicant is a challenge; finding the right one may seem a faraway dream.
Officials with the local sheriff’s office believes they may be better able to compete with other law enforcement agencies by raising the base starting pay for deputies and detention officers. They presented a comparison to a first-year starting salary for a police officer in Mount Airy which is $47,500 compared to the starting Surry County deputy rate of $36,672.
To that the Surry County Sheriff’s Office comparison noted, “We have two employees who have been sworn deputies since 2004 and 2008, and they are still earning below the starting salary of Mount Airy Police Department.”
The study also pointed out a newer deputy that has been on the force since 2021 will have to work “approximately 20 years and they are will still be making just $47,388,” or less than Mount Airy’s new base rate.
A first-year officer in Pilot Mountain or on Surry Community College’s security force would start at $40,000 and Dobson police start at $37,903 according to the presentation. For an apples-to-apples comparison, the starting rate for Stokes County deputies is $37,929, Yadkin $37,132, Wilkes $40,410, Forsyth $44,511 and only Alleghany came in lower at $36,491 – but the board was told this was being negotiated at this time.
For detention officers it is even more complicated as the larger counties have thrown a wrench in the machine by offering not only higher starting pay, but lofty signing bonuses.
A Surry County detention officer would start at $35,172 but could cross the county line to Forsyth County to start at $44,511 with a $5,000 recruiting bonus paid out over 18 months. Guilford County is offering $40,688 base pay and $5,000 sign-on bonus and Iredell County starts their day shift detention officers at $41,258 and night shift at $45,626 with a $2,500 signing bonus.
The need for detention officers across the state has grown so dramatically that the hiring standards were modified to allow 20-year-olds to apply for detention jobs; 21 was the previous threshold.
Not all officers in other departments are able to take squad cars home as Surry County deputies can, even across county lines as Commissioner Bill Goins clarified. He noted that the benefits package offered by the county, he felt, was more competitive than that being offered by the city of Mount Airy.
Shrinking applicant pool
A change to the way in which law enforcement agencies can recruit will be taking effect on July 1, 2024. At that time the standard will be that an applicant must be certified in basic law enforcement training (BLET) before being hired as a deputy, detention officer, or telecommunicators certified for roles in the dispatch center.
The board was told that currently agencies such as the Surry County Sheriff’s Office can hire prior to someone being certified and do on-the-job training before taking classes for detention officer, for example. That system has allowed individuals to see the environment, have hands on experience, and know whether this is the type of job is what they are genuinely interested in pursuing.
Surry County is no exception to the general shortage of applicants experienced across much of the nation. As the local sheriff’s office will be recruiting from the same talent pool that will itself have decreased in size due to the BLET policy change, they said competing against other departments with a higher base rate is hindering their ability to recruit.
It “adds an additional strain on the SCSO hire qualified candidates… when we are competing with agencies that have the same benefits or better,” the memo signed by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt read.
There will need to much more discussion on this issue but Commissioner Larry Johnson and Goins both started batting around new starting pay rates for the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, which would then follow the county’s existing step raise schedule.
Goins gave an estimate of a starting rate at $39,000 for deputies and $37,000 for detention officers; Johnson suggested $40,000 for deputies and did not specify the rate for detention officers.
Raising these base levels is a change that would be hard to revert from, and some at the county level wondered aloud why Mount Airy raised their police base pay so far, so fast. They have done it, so the bar has been set locally nearly as high as Forsyth County has.
The study summarized, “They place their lives on the line for (us) for 18 to 19% below the starting average across North Carolina because they have the passion and drive to do so. They strive to make Surry County the place of safety and security, a place the county citizens would want to live in.”