Police reports

February 27, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Jewelry valued at more than $400 was targeted during a recent theft at Walmart, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime, reported on Feb. 17, involved a known party “defeating” an anti-theft device at the store earlier in the month to steal merchandise including two 10-karat jewelry sets, two pieces of gold-filled crucifix jewelry, three items of 18-karat gold-plated jewelry, a 14-karat yellow-gold piece and a 14-karat medal. The property is valued at $434 altogether.

While a known party is said to have committed the theft, no charges had been filed in the case at last report.

• A break-in and larceny involving a motor vehicle occurred on Feb. 17 in the parking lot of the Roses shopping center on West Independence Boulevard, where a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox owned by Kimberly Marlana Maracic was entered while unlocked.

A Marc Jacobs tote bag, a Chanel bag containing unspecified items, a gray in color Moto G cell phone and a Blu tablet were listed as stolen, with the total value of the property put at $470.

• Multiple vehicles were entered at Golden Corral on the night of Feb. 17, when a blunt object was used to break windows and steal items from inside including a Craftsman four-piece power tool combination valued at $280, an undisclosed sum of money and a black and red pocketbook valued at $30.

A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu owned by Greta Houchins Payne of Stuart, Virginia, was targeted along with a Ford F-150 pickup and a Nissan Sentra, with model years not given. Annie Hughes Collins of Jonesville also is listed as a victim of the incident.