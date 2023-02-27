Residents seek relief from aggressive dogs

February 27, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Last week the Surry County Board of Commissioners heard a concern during open forum on the conduct of dogs in the area and specifically whether or not there should be additional rules in place regarding dogs who are off leash and not being handled by their owner.

Betty Fellows told the board she has had more than one close encounter with a large dog in her neighborhood. “Over the past 23 months I have had four aggressive dog incidents in my neighborhood, three in my own yard,” she explained.

“All four times this almost 100 pound dog was at large off the leash and not controlled, and the dog is not controlled by voice commands from the owner,” she said.

These incidents have led her to believe that there needs to be tougher laws or regulations that can help control the behavior of what she terms “aggressive dogs.”

She referred to the state statues on a potentially dangerous dogs which are defined, in part, as one who, “Approached a person when not on the owner’s property in a vicious or terrorizing manner in an apparent attitude of attack.” Fellows said this fits her example perfectly as the dog in question was for most of these incidents in her own yard.

“Our county and our state need stricter and tougher laws to protect all citizens from aggressive uncontrolled dogs, and I advocate from personal experience,” she said before laying out the details of the incidents she has had with this particular canine.

She said like many, she is a dog lover and has had dogs of varying sizes. “I love dogs, I’ve owned dogs and big dogs too, but they were trained, they were controlled, and they obeyed,” she said.

The concern with the neighborhood dog is its size and that it would overpower her own older dog. She asked the board to consider if a child had been at play when one of these incidents had occurred, at least one of which produced a bite to her own dog.

Fellows said she and other residents in the neighborhood like to be out and about on foot, but she knows that some people are not walking that way to avoid the dog. “That dog is controlling our neighborhood, and no dog is paying taxes,” she said.

Her husband Don expressed concern that their attempts at recourse have not yielded much. “I’m concerned that when all I was told is to take pictures and all you’re going to do is get a fine, and what happens next time? You get another fine, maybe more, but is that really a deterrent?”

Don said when people get caught speeding they may go to something like traffic court and then driving school. He wondered if there could be some sort of penalty for dog owners who cannot control their dogs that could end up with obedience training. He made it clear that taking someone’s dog is not his goal.

Betty said, “We as a county have to have stricter law to protect citizens… my neighborhood is held hostage because this dog is not controlled by the owner.”