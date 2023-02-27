Mount Airy man tried for Wilkes murder

A local resident with a history of violence will be spending at least 25 years in prison for a murder conviction in Wilkes County earlier this month.

Tyler Blake Daughenbaugh, 24, of 909 Hunter Drive, Mount Airy, who also has lived in the Zephyr community near Elkin, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in Wilkes Superior Court on Feb. 13, according to media reports from Wilkesboro.

Daughenbaugh originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of James “Jimmy” Leroy Conley, 53, who was found dead in his yard in the Pleasant Hill community just west of Elkin on June 13, 2021.

The Mount Airy man was arrested two days later by law enforcement personnel from both Wilkes and Surry counties. They took Daughenbaugh into custody without incident while he was on a riding lawn mower in a wooded area near his home, according to media reports.

He is said to have been an acquaintance of Conley’s who shot the Wilkes man because Conley’s name was similar to that of another person who Daughenbaugh thought had molested his daughter and lived in another area.

Daughenbaugh’s sentencing for second-degree murder resulted from a plea agreement in which he also admitted guilt for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the incident. He drew an active sentence of 25 to 31 years and was transported from Wilkes County to Central Prison in Raleigh on Feb. 20, according to state penal records.

The Mount Airy Police Department, Carroll County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation assisted Wilkes County authorities in the case.

Lengthy record

The June 2021 shooting in eastern Wilkes was not the first violent incident in which Daughenbaugh has been involved, based on previous local reports.

Less than a year before, in July 2020, Daughenbaugh had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, after allegedly shooting Wesley Dale Hall, 27, during an argument at the latter’s home in the Dobson area.

The argument was over personal property, investigators said, with Hall being wounded in the mid-t0-upper torso, deemed non-life-threatening.

Daughbenbaugh was jailed under a $200,000 secured bond in that case.

This occurred four months after Daughenbaugh had been released from prison on Surry County charges of speeding to elude arrest, failure to heed lights/siren and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon which had been filed in 2018.

However, there is no conviction record for the Mount Airy man on the assault case involving Hall, which apparently was dismissed or he was found not guilty in court.

Daughenbaugh’s conviction record — among various drug, larceny, weapons and other cases — does include a felony charge of assault, inflicting serious injury issued in July 2016. It stemmed from a domestic dispute in Mount Airy.