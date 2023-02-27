Non-profit boot camp returns

February 27, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

United Fund of Surry and Funding for Good will be hosting a leadership education series beginning with “Fundraising for Success: What nonprofits need to know to move from research to results.” The classes will be held on March 1-2. The seminars will be held at the viticulture building at Surry Community College in Dobson.

“On the first day we will focus on how to craft a written fundraising plan and how to implement effective fundraising strategies with your board,” said Melissa Hiatt, executive director of United Fund of Surry. “Day two will focus on grant writing and effective grant research.”

The seminars will help participants understand the kinds of roles that board members can play in development and fundraising, and how to determine if your organization is prepared to apply for grant funding.

Featured speakers for the leadership education series will be Mandy Pearce and Marie Palacios from Funding for Good.

The workshop is free, and lunch will be provided.

Space is limited to 40 people and registration is first come, first served.

To register for the workshop visit http://www.unitedfundofsurry.org/nonprofit-bootcamp