Local youth recovering from shooting

February 27, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A local teen who was listed in critical but stable condition after being shot early Friday morning is improving.

The victim, whose name was not released by investigators but is said to be a 16-year-old sophomore at Mount Airy High School, has been able to talk since undergoing surgery, according to sources relaying progress reports from his family.

However, he is not able to walk normally as yet although the youth has taken a few steps while recovering from the incident in which he was shot in the stomach by another juvenile believed to be an older cousin.

A prayer vigil was held Sunday night for the local student who was at a location outside the city limits when injured.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem after being found by county deputies responding to a call about the shooting around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Woodbridge Drive, Mount Airy. It is located off Pipers Gap Road.

Although the male cousin who allegedly committed the crime initially was thought to be an adult, he actually is also a juvenile, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Names of both individuals therefore have not been released.

A juvenile petition was issued on the alleged perpetrator for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He was taken into custody on the day of the shooting, according to Maj. Scott Hudson, who was unsure Monday if the youth was still being held.

While the Surry Sheriff’s Office has not released circumstances behind the shooting, sources say it was part of an ongoing dispute between the two individuals which also had involved a fistfight between them recently.

That led up to the altercation early Friday, according to sources.

The teen wounded is described as well liked by his classmates and industrious, including holding down an after-school job.

At last report the shooting was listed as an active investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, which has received assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.