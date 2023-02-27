Local youth recovering from shooting

In a case of hurry up and wait that the military would be proud of, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to postpone the disciplinary hearing of Surry County Board of Elections members Jerry Forestieri and Tim DeHaan.

During their opening statements the Surry County board members made a procedural challenge to the location of the hearing that drew objections but ultimately was successful in getting the hearing delayed and relocated back onto home turf.

Tuesday’s hearing in Raleigh was to have been the resolution to complaint filed by Bob Hall, formerly of the advocacy group Democracy NC, against the members of the county board of elections he said should be removed from their posts for the actions and statements after November’s elections where one, Forestieri, chose not to certify the election results.

“The people of North Carolina cannot count on them as they are effectively renouncing their oath of office and rejected the authority of this board,” Hall said in his opening remarks. “In their letter and in the county canvass meeting, both men made it clear that they reject the authority of this state.

“As part of their oath they swore they would ‘bear true allegiance to the State of North Carolina and to the constitutional powers and authorities… established thereof.’ Now in their letter, and in the November canvass meeting, they reject that allegiance and denounce how the board administers elections.”

“According to the letter their allegiance is to a higher power and higher forces that lead them to proclaim the 2022 election results are ‘not credible’.” Instead of honoring their oath, they say they obey a different authority and are ready to create their own standards for administering elections.”

Hall asserts that the men stepped over the line in expressing their disagreement with the ruling of Federal Circuit Judge Loretta Biggs in 2018 that invalidated a voter ID law in North Carolina.

DeHaan and Forestieri assert that since voter IDs have not been required since her ruling that it opened up elections to potential fraud. They cannot certify an election for which not everyone was required to show identification and they asked how they could sign off that the election was valid when there were no safeguards in place to verify every voter’s identity. They both signed a letter that the “delusional” Biggs had no right to change the law in the first place.

“DeHaan’s statements are not just a criticism of a court ruling or state board decision. He is like a sailor on a ship who has signed an oath of service but instead of performing his duties doesn’t just disagree with the Captain, he declares the Captain illegitimate,” Hall said in explanation for his request to have the men removed from the Surry County board of elections.

“That’s a cry of mutiny; it creates dangerous confusion and chaos, and purposefully in this case undermines the public’s confidence the integrity of our elections.”

He felt while the men are allowed to have opinions, that their opinions were preventing them from doing their jobs. “This is about trust and the evidence will show they cannot be trusted to fulfill the obligations of the general statute.”

“They have to obey your directives; that is the law. They are saying they have no obligation to follow the board.”

“DeHaan said he wouldn’t (certify the results) and then he did but he never took his name off it. So, he may sign a canvass document one time but maybe he won’t the next. By his actions, he has signaled to you he cannot be trusted. He is a free agent, he may obey the election rules for a protest, maybe he won’t. You don’t know,” Hall suggested.

“It’s not just you who can’t trust how they act; it’s the citizens of Surry County and the people of North Carolina. We can’t trust Forestieri to follow the law, he didn’t sign it even though he said at the canvass meeting that he didn’t find anything (evidence of error or fraud).”

Objections

DeHaan raised a series of objections to the hearing itself and the way it was being conducted. He said based on the statutes that the location for the meeting was wrong. He told the board that “they should meet in the county where the alleged offense occurred, and we are not in Surry County.”

Wording in that statute that a hearing “shall” take place in the county where the offense was claimed to have happened meant that holding the hearing in Raleigh was a violation.

The state’s legal counsel at the hearing said that there have been multiple occurrences where the state board heard charges that may warrant removal of a county board of elections member, but that no one had invoked the clause on holding the hearing in the home county. DeHaan said that precedent was no reason to not follow the statue as written.

Chairman Damon Circosta sought clarification from counsel and expressed his belief the venue was correct. He then polled the state board members and DeHaan and Forestieri for their input. Board member Dr. Stella Anderson said that since everyone was there, and the hearing was in progress that it was best to proceed.

Board member Stacey Eggers IV said, “I know we’re all here and such, but the statute says ‘shall’ and shall is a term of art in the law.” To the layperson it means little but to the parliamentarian or legislator, the difference between shall and may is like Lexington vs. eastern BBQ – it makes all the difference.

While there was some disagreement among the state board members and their counsel, they appeared to err on the side of caution.

Hilary Klein, Hall’s legal counsel, said that there had been sufficient time and notice given that the hearing was to be held in Raleigh and that any objections to the venue could and should have been raised before the members were present and the hearing in progress.

DeHaan also questioned the standing of Hall to bring the complaint as an out-of-county resident and whether there may be conflicts of interest regarding Hall and his relationships with members of the state board and state counsel’s office given his many years leading Democracy NC. He said Hall was exchanging emails with Paul Cox of the state counsel’s officer seemingly for advice on his complaint. “It looks like two people planning an attack against adversaries.”

Chairman Circosta said that just knowing someone does not make it a conflict of interest. Ultimately, he said it was not fair to continue with the hearing in Raleigh and it was rescheduled to a date to be determined in Surry County. Hall’s status of an out of county resident was determined last year by the state board to be a non-issue in his raising a complaint.

After taking a recess to consult with the legal team and read the statute again, Circosta gave DeHaan and Forestieri the chance to choose whether to proceed with the hearing everyone was there for, or move it back to Surry County. The gentlemen asked the hearing be moved back to Surry County where it will still be heard by the state board, just in a different physical location.

Hall said Tuesday that the delay and location change are not what matters. “Personally, I’m fine with the hearing moving to Surry County.” Rather for him it has been about the execution of sworn duties in service to the constitutions both the United States and North Carolina.

Delaying and moving the hearing should allow for a more complete hearing with questioning and input from the whole board — only three of five members of the state board were present for the hearing which was a sufficient number to reach a quorum.

Circosta and Eggers voted to move the hearing back to Surry County and Anderson was the sole vote opposed. Absent member Tucker had voiced opposition at the preliminary hearing in 2022 to advancing the DeHaan complaint in the first place, meaning the fate of men has never been bound to one another; they may face ultimately face two different outcomes.