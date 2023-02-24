Senior Games participants honored

Bradley Key of Surry County Parks and Recreation speaks during the county commissioners meeting Monday, Feb. 20 in Dobson. He is flanked by Commissioners Mark Marion, Bill Goins, Vice Chair Van Tucker, Chair Eddie Harris, and Commissioner Larry Johnson.
North Carolina has the largest Senior Games in the nation.
At least, that’s the message from Bradley Key, the coordinator of programs, special events, and volunteerism for Surry County Parks and Recreation when he was speaking during Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners at which local competitors were honored.
“Thanks for highlighting one of the positive things going on in our community,” Key said. “We were very well represented at the state level.”
The participation was robust, he said, and out of 140 participants that competed at the local level with Yadkin Valley Senior Games in the spring there were 27 participants went on to seek greater glory at state finals in the fall.
Yakin Valley Senior Games and Silver Arts is one of the 53 sanctioned programs making up the North Carolina Senior Games Inc. which encourages and challenges all senior adults aged 50 or better to stay healthy and active.
North Carolina Senior Games is sponsored state-wide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.
Since its establishment in 1983, the senior games have become the largest Senior Olympic program in the nation, serving more than 60,000 participants across the state each year.
Key said the Yadkin Valley Senior Games and Silver Arts offer 25 different sporting events. For those seeking enrichment along with their friendly competition there are 30 cultural, literary, heritage and performing arts events each year as well.
“We set the bar for California for New York, for states that are bigger and have more seniors than us. They look to us to set the bar for senior programs that provide and encourage a healthy lifestyle year round,” Key said with pride.
It takes help to achieve the level of success the Yadkin Valley and North Carolina Senior Games have achieved, he said. “Without folks like Jackie Lewis, Bob Keck, and Randy Moore – these guys make this program work.”
“They are participants and certified ambassadors and without folks like these guys spreading the good news about senior games to our community, we wouldn’t be as strong and healthy as we are.”
Registration for the 2023 Yadkin Valley Senior Games and Silver Arts will run from March 1 – Mach 31 with events taking place in May and June.
There are many ways to register he said including at local fitness or senior centers, on the Surry County website under parks and recreation, on Facebook at Surry County Parks and Recreation, on ncseniorgames.org or by calling 336-401-8235.
2022 Senior Games Medalists included:
Ronnie Bennett: Gold Billiards
John Brame: Silver Tennis Mixed Doubles
Pattie Brame: Silver Tennis Mixed Doubles
Gary Culler: Gold Billiards
Linda Edwards: Gold Line Dancing – Small Group
Jon Foresman: Silver Pickleball Doubles
Elizabeth Freas: Bronze 50-yard Freestyle, Silver 100-yard Freestyle
Hobert Freeman: Bronze 400-meter Dash
Bonnie Hensel: Silver Pickleball Doubles
Tommy Hollerman: Gold Horseshoes
Susan Howlett: Gold Pickleball Doubles
Robert Keck: Bronze 50-meter Dash, Bronze Pickleball Doubles, Gold Tennis Doubles
Winston Kobe: Gold Pickleball Doubles
Jackie Lewis: Silver Basketball Shooting, Bronze Football Throw, Silver Croquet, Bronze Pickleball Doubles, Bronze Pickleball Mixed Doubles, Gold Tennis Doubles
Traci McGuire: Gold Line Dancing – Small Group
Daniel Merritt: Silver 10k Run
Randy Moore: Bronze Football Throw, Silver Softball Throw, Silver Billiards, Bronze Bocce, Bronze Horseshoes, Gold Mini Golf
Mary Jane Russell: Gold Line Dancing – Small Group
Sherry Smith: Gold Line Dancing – Small Group
Kathy Taylor: Gold Pickleball Mixed Doubles
Mitchell Taylor: Gold Pickleball Mixed Doubles
Phyllis Wagoner: Silver Pickleball Doubles
Derek White: Silver Pickleball Singles, Silver Pickleball Doubles
Judy Absher, Michelle Brown, Gary Stevens, and Linda Tilley were also among the contingent representing Yadkin Valley Senior Games.