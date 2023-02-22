City eludes record heat in January

While parts of the U.S. had the warmest January on record — with that attributed to climate change — this wasn’t the case in Mount Airy.

It experienced above-normal heat last month, but nowhere near the local record set 73 years ago when the mercury averaged 48.1 degrees.

In fact, there have been nine years altogether with an average temperature for January higher than that for 2023 (42.1 degrees), according to information provided Tuesday by Andy Utt, Mount Airy water treatment supervisor.

Local weather conditions are monitored at the city’s F.G. Doggett Water Plant. Statistics for Mount Airy go back nearly 100 years, to 1924.

Last month was indeed much warmer than usual, with the mercury averaging the 42.1-degree figure after factoring in all temperatures recorded during January. This exceeded the all-time local average for the first month of the year, 36.1, by exactly six degrees.

January’s result was bolstered by a high for the month of 67 degrees on Jan. 19. At the lower end of the scale, a trio of 22-degree days, on Jan. 16, 28 and 29, took low-temp honors and frost was noted on seven days.

It’s been hotter

While six degrees above average is nothing to shiver at, many local residents who might assume the weather is appreciably hotter than it once was, due to all the global warming talk, can be assured statistics show the opposite to be true here.

In addition to the all-time Mount Airy average temperature record of 48.1 degrees set during January 1950 were these next-highest years in order for that month, most not part of the modern era and undermining the common assumption of earlier times being much colder:

• 1937 — 47.3 degrees;

• 1949 — 47.1;

• 1974 — 47.0;

• 1932 — 46.2;

• 1947 — 44.3;

• 1990 — 43.5;

• 1952 — 43.0;

• 1953 — 42.8.

Wetter than usual

Last month also was wetter than normal, with all the precipitation measured at the city water plant coming in the form of rain and none of the wintry kind one normally associates with January.

A total of 4.03 inches was logged, which is 0.31 inches — or 8.3% — above normal for the first month of the year for Mount Airy, which averages 3.72 inches.

The maximum output recorded for a single day during January was 1.03 inches on Jan. 26.

Measurable rainfall occurred on 13 of the month’s 31 days.

Snow was not observed at all at the water plant. Fog was on 11 days.

