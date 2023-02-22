Fire guts workshop at Betty’s Outdoors

Highway 89 closed for while because of smoke

A late afternoon fire on Tuesday damaged a building at Betty’s Outdoors in Walnut Cove and closed portions of NC 89 to motorists for several hours.

The blaze apparently began between 5:30 and 6 p.m., according to multiple online and media reports. Officials with the Stokes County Fire Marshall’s office and with Walnut Cove Volunteer Fire Department were not available for comment Wednesday.

Thick black smoke poured from the fire, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation alert system said the road there was closed shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene a few minutes before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Several hours later the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook the road was back open.

While a number of social media reports indicated the building which caught fire was heavily damaged, it was not the main store.

“Last night at approximately 6 p.m., we were dispatched as mutual aid to assist Walnut Cove Fire & Rescue on a report of a building fire on Hwy 89 east @ Betty’s outdoors,” the South Stokes Fire and Rescue Department posted on Facebook. “The first arriving unit advised they had a working fire with fire through the roof. T-40 & 40-E2 operated on scene as water supply other station 40 personnel assisted with fire attack and fire ground operations. The fire is currently under investigation at this time.” the post said.

Other postings said the main store at the location was untouched, but the workshop was a “total loss.”

The store’s Facebook page had a posting on Wednesday stating the store was still open and running as usual for walk-in customers. Attempts to reach owners at the store were not successful.