Mardi Gras returns to Holy Angels Catholic

February 20, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

After COVID canceled so many in-person events, Mardi Gras returned to Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church at 1208 N. Main St., Mount Airy Friday evening. With the DJ spinning tunes local residents donned festival masks and handed out beads, with no ulterior motives as may be found down in New Orleans.

<p>Elaine Shoffner smiles at the Mardi Gras celebration at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy.</p>

Elaine Shoffner smiles at the Mardi Gras celebration at Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy.

<p>Rev. Peter Nouck, seated at left, leads Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy and is seen here enjoying a Mardi Gras celebration at the church Friday evening.</p>

Rev. Peter Nouck, seated at left, leads Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy and is seen here enjoying a Mardi Gras celebration at the church Friday evening.

<p>Any excuse to put on a festive suit with matching hat and cane seems a good one; Mardi Gras in Mount Airy Friday evening proved to be just such an event.</p>

Any excuse to put on a festive suit with matching hat and cane seems a good one; Mardi Gras in Mount Airy Friday evening proved to be just such an event.

<p>Some of those who turned out for the Mardi Gras Friday evening got decked out in their most festive garb.</p>

Some of those who turned out for the Mardi Gras Friday evening got decked out in their most festive garb.

<p>Taking a moment to pose for the camera before meal service begins at Mardi Gras in Mount Airy Friday evening. Holy Angels Catholic hosted their Mardi Gras event after two years of absence due to the pandemic.</p>

Taking a moment to pose for the camera before meal service begins at Mardi Gras in Mount Airy Friday evening. Holy Angels Catholic hosted their Mardi Gras event after two years of absence due to the pandemic.

Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church held the 18th Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser in Mount Airy on Friday. Members of the congregation and the community at large were welcome to the attend and the event had a nice turnout.

There were more than a few folks dressed to impress in regalia that would fit right in on Bourbon Street. However, on Main Street at Holy Angels Catholic, they had a more subdued family friendly evening with music, dancing, raffle, and silent auction.

Donations received at the event and proceeds from the auction and raffles benefit the Columbiettes charitable projects. A giant quilt adorned one wall of the Monseigneur Duncan Center, one of the prizes available during the evening, as silent auction items sat on a table for perusal.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic partygoers were happy that the Mardi Gras Fundraiser and Celebration was back in full swing. Entering the parking lot, one could hear the music thumping before even getting into the hall. There were cooks in the kitchen getting a meal ready for those who attended in person and take out plates were available as well.

Adreann Belle, one of the event organizers, was hard at work in the kitchen Friday evening and she estimated they served more than 120 meals at the event as well as several to-go orders. Among the projects the Columbiettes use the money for are assisting the Knights of Columbus in their endeavors along with a full slate of projects of their own including helping the Shepherd’s House, food banks, and local handicapped children.

Planning for such an event takes time and while it may be hard to believe, Belle said the committee for next year’s Mardi Gras would be holding its first meeting next week.

The Columbiettes are a sibling organization of the Knight of Columbus who are comprised of affiliated Auxiliaries of the Knights of Columbus Councils. “In 1939 Monsignor J. Francis McIntyre, Chaplain of the New York Chapter Knights of Columbus, seeing great numbers of women coming out of a rally at Madison Square Garden, conceived the idea of a ladies organization to work with the Knights of Columbus,” they wrote.

The group seeks to promote the spiritual, social and charitable welfare of its members and “instill a steadfast conviction relating to the proper place and function of Catholic women in safeguarding the religious, civil and economic rights of all Catholics.”