Jackie Robinson show a hit locally

Surry County Manager Chris Knopf presented the State of the County Thursday to business and civic leaders at a luncheon held at White Sulphur Springs in Mount Airy. He said that the state of the county is a matter of perspective and that, “If you ask anyone what condition our county is in, you’d get a lot of different responses.”

Death and taxes

Folks gravitate to the financial health of the county, so he outlined that and demographic data to allow for comparison. With 71,152 people reported Surry County ranks 32 out of 100 North Carolina counties in population.

Knopf said that the population rate has stabilized somewhat, and that growth is still being seen from those moving away from the cities to find a different way of life than is found in cities or along the I-40 corridor.

One of the greatest recruitment tools that Surry County has to offer is an exceptionally steady property tax rate. The Board of Commissioners make it a point of order and take great pride in recognizing the property tax rate — the county ranks 81 of 100 in property tax rates.

On taxes, the county has been raking in big dollars with a continued change in spending habits that has emerged post-pandemic. When stores closed to in-person shopping and malls became hot spots to be avoided, folks turned to online shopping.

Knopf said, “When you buy something from Best Buy online and have it shipped here, the sales tax stays here. When you go to Winston-Salem to go to Best Buy, the sales tax stays there.”

He echoed a point of view espoused by board Chairman Eddie Harris who said the sales tax is the most equitable way to levy a tax. Knopf simply called it “the fair tax, because everyone pays it.”

Sales tax revenue is a tide that lifts all boats he said, noting that not only the county but also the municipalities and the school systems all benefit from increased sales tax revenue. The growth of sales tax revenue from fiscal year 2012-13 ($12.6 million) to 2021-22 ($21.5 million) is pronounced and this growth is not expected to change given the trend toward online shopping.

Knopf pointed to historical budget data to show the recession of 2008 had a tremendous impact on this area. However, improvements have been pronounced in the past decade Knopf said. He noted in the FY 2012-13 the county’s budget was $70.5 million had a general fund balance of $27 million, but he noted that only $736,000 of those were in the “unassigned ledger,” think of that as the cash on hand for emergencies, he said.

Flash forward to the FY 2022-23 budget of $93.6 million and the general fund balance is $62.7 million with $17.8 million in the unassigned, able to be spent, column. This does not mean the county wants to or will spend those funds, quite the opposite. The conservative county commissioners are known to look for ways to save or not open the checkbook in the first place and are pleased with the growth of the general fund.

Surry County’s median household income increased by 41% over the past five years and now more than 54% of the county’s households earn more than $50,000 a year. Wages are up in the county as well with the average being $714 per week, ranked 48 of 100.

That said, 23% of county homes are on food/nutrition assistance (up 19% since 2019) and 34% of residents are on Medicaid. With Raleigh taking up expansion of the plan, it may yield as many as 42% of Surry residents enrolled if it passes.

Local opinions

The assembled business and civic leaders heard from Knopf the results of a survey of local business where they were asked to rank what are the biggest challenges they are facing. The majority (52%) said that finding and retaining an appropriate level of staffing for their workforce was a challenge.

For others they said sales and marketing (25%), pandemic related changes (23%), and learning how to scale up a business (19%) presented challenges. Housing for workers (19%) rounded out the top five and Knopf discussed the housing challenges the county faces.

There is a noted lack of inventory in fair market housing which finds it roots in that new homes are not being built in their area at the rate they once were. Knopf reported there has been no significant residential neighborhood development in the past several years.

He informed the number of homes built in the 1990s and the early 2000s, before the Great Recession, was more than double than new housing starts in the 2010s. In the 1990s and 2000s there were around 2,000 houses built in each decade but that number plummeted to around 800 for the 2010s.

Another concern is the age of homes in the county compared to the rest of the state. Other counties average between 30-35% of homes in the area to have been built after 1999; locally that number is closer to 15% and 11% of county homes were built before WWII. Older homes that are not being replaced with new construction have led to shortages.

Younger people are especially sensitive to these shortages and are leaving the area to live as they cannot find housing. Knopf told the crowd his office and the county have tried to attract new builders of market rate housing as there is strong demand for single family homes and townhomes in this area.

Quality of life

He made sweet lemonade from a sack of COVID lemons by explaining the pandemic brought federal relief dollars to the area that freed up general ledger funds to be spent elsewhere. He alluded to the fact that not everyone is thrilled the feds doled out trillions in relief, but for communities across the country he called it, “A once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Long-standing projects that needed attention such as replacing the lights on sports fields at Cedar Ridge, Shoals, Mountain Park, and Dobson that were in dire need as well as work on the White Plains Recreation Center were able to be addressed with the financial flexibility relief money afforded.

It also allowed the county to aid non-profit organizations including Mayberry4Paws, Surry Arts Council, and Habitat for Humanity in the area who shared in $2.1 million in additional county funding.

The survey gauged what respondents were most pleased and displeased about with living here. Surry Community College and the area school systems received high marks as did the quality of utilities and quality of life (access to shopping, dining, healthcare), and broadband speeds.

On the tail end of the scale were a local transportation network, availability of workforce training, and residential housing option which were ranked as areas residents were more displeased.

While not on the list, there is one item that is driving residents and leaders alike batty and as Knopf neared the end of the presentation a slide appeared with just one word: litter. It was accompanied by photos of trash lining Linville Road and there was an audible groan from some in the crowd.

Knopf threw up his hands, metaphorically, on the issue of litter and said that he was not sure why this was an issue here in Surry County. He had visited rural South Carolina recently and said he did not see a similar little problem there, “and I looked for it.”

The county’s program to pay 501c3 non-profits to conduct litter collection have slowed to a trickle even as the payout has gone up. Knopf noted organizations do not have the time or the volunteers to make such a commitment.

When the county opened the program last year to any private contractor who may want to pick up litter, “There was not a single taker last year.” He said two new groups have applied to participate in the program since there has been increased recent attention on the matter again recently.

No matter who deals with it, litter will have to be dealt with and Knopf noted that in a county that is increasingly reliant on tourism, trashy roadways send the wrong message.