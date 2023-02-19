Mardi Growl parade set for next week

February 19, 2023
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

If you see a few — or maybe a lot — of four-legged creatures moseying on down the city greenway near the Rotary Dog Park on Feb. 25, your eyes are not playing trick on you.

That’s because the local dog rescue organization Mayberry4Paws will be sponsoring its first Mardi Growl event.

Jane Taylor, with Mayberry4Paws, said the event is meant as a fun way to piggyback on the seasonal Mardi Gras celebrations while raising awareness of animal rescue efforts in Surry County.

The event will allow dog owners to bring their furry friends for a doggy play date of sorts, complete with short parade and even a canine costume contest.

“It is sort of a fundraiser, but that’s not the main focus,” she said. “Certainly, we would love to have people to buy in to what we’re doing and would like to financially help us out, but it’s more about awareness, and an opportunity for the community to be exposed to things going on, good things going on,” she said, referring to local efforts to rescue dogs and cats and find them good homes.

In addition to Mayberry4Paws, Lee Stalcup, another official with the group, said Tiny Tigers will have representatives there — although no cats are allowed in the parade with the dogs. Other organizations she is hopeful will be able to make it include Carolina Canine Rescue, Surry Animal Rescue, Surry County Animal Control, and Friends of Stokes Shelter, who have all been invited to attend. She said most of them are trying to work out schedules of employees or volunteers so they can attend.

Taylor said the idea to do the event came from “a similar event that was done in Knoxville (Tennessee). One of our good friends and supporters who went to UT (University of Tennessee) stays in touch out there.” While there, she said the friend made some notes of what was going on, then she and other officials with Mayberry4Paws developed a plan to do something similar in Mount Airy.

While folks are encouraged to take their dogs dressed for the occasion, and the contest, she said volunteers on site will be handing out Mardi Gras beads and similar accessories.

In addition to the parade and contest, she said several area vendors will be there with booths set up. Stalcup added that Esmerelda’s Taco Truck will be on hand selling food, there will be live music, and that several animal-rescue non-profits may there distributing information. Dogs eligible for adoption will also be available.

The event is to start behind Creekside Cinema, near the dog park, with parade line-up at 11 a.m. and the start of the procession set for 11:30 a.m. All dogs must have current rabies vaccinations. The cost is $10 for the first dog, $5 for each additional dog a person may bring.

Stalcup said sponsors include Blue Paw Dog Training, Cooke’s Rentals, Summer and Jordan Upchurch, Foothills Pet Healthcare Clinic, Starlight Roller Rink, Uncorked in Mayberry, Soft Touch Skincare, Petsense, though additional sponsorship’s are available.

To register a dog, or to check out sponsorship availability, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/541221641322815