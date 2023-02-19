Police reports

February 18, 2023

• A local teen is facing six charges, including driving while impaired, stemming from a collision Tuesday, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Records indicate that it occurred on North Main Street at Galloway Street, involving a 2004 Ford Mustang operated by Ryan Tanner Linville, 19, of 1389 Loraine Smith Road.

In addition to DWI, the investigation of the incident led to Linville being charged with driving while impaired as a provisional licensee, underage consumption of alcohol, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center and unsafe tires.

He is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on March 13.

• Angela Goins Resignalo, 42, of 311 Athey Simmons Road, was served Tuesday with a criminal summons for a charge of interfering with emergency communications, which had been filed on Feb. 2 with Olivia Ward as the complainant and no other details listed.

Resignalo is free on a written promise to be in District Court on Feb. 28.

• Kelvin Christoper Quinones-Flores, 27, of 1164 Granite Road, was jailed last Saturday after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at that location.

He was found to have allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by pushing her repeatedly as she held their child and also hitting the woman with a closed fist and grabbing her by the neck. Barbara Francheska of the same address is listed as the victim.

Quinones-Flores, who is accused of assault on a female, was held in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond, which occurs with domestic-dispute cases. He is scheduled to be in District Court on Monday.