Police reports

Establishing the county as a sanctuary for life, the board of county commissioners Monday voted to approve the non-binding resolution that had been requested from some members of the community last year.

This endeavor was a labor of love for supporters of the resolution who felt that they were advocating for those who could not advocate for themselves. They expressed that these are not embryos or hypothetical future citizens, but rather from the moment of conception are full human beings with all the same unalienable God given rights the founders said shall be afforded to all.

Kevin Reece told the board that he was glad they were taking up the resolution and recognizing that life begins at conception. “We’re here because God gave us life and out mothers made the choice to go through with it,” he said. “I’m glad my mother went through with it.”

“I’m thankful to have three minutes you gave me because the kids aborted don’t get that. I’m happy to speak on their behalf,” Jason Johnson of Snow Hill Baptist said in support of the measure.

He was speaking for himself and members of the gallery when he said, “I am glad God gave me life, and gave me eternal life. God is pro-life and he wants us to be pro-life.”

Since the Supreme Court’s ruling Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization struck down the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, Reece said that more and more people are coming into North Carolina to have abortions.

The Roe decision established federal level abortion policy that was the law of the land, but Dobbs has thrown the matter back for individual states to make their own policies.

Some states have more restrictions on when an abortion can be done. Gov. Cooper has noted the state will not seek to prosecute anyone crossing state lines to seek treatment they cannot obtain in their home state causing one of many slippery slopes due to a wide range of state policies on abortion.

“It’s my belief people have been flocking to our state to murder children. The more towns and boards that recognize that life begins at conception sends the message to Raleigh that we need to do something about it,” he said.

Woodrow Holder of Holy Cross Missionary Baptist recounted from the Old Testament the tale of Cain and Abel, “Cain slew Abel, he killed his brother. The Bible says his brother’s blood cried out from the ground.”

Holder’s point of view was that being a remaining a silent casual observer to abortion is similar to being an accessory to murder. “ I am sorry to have to say this but I am afraid we have all slew our brothers and sisters because we haven’t stood up more for life. It breaks my heart the shape this nation’s got in.”

“It’s shocking that we have to be here doing this,” Paula Stanley agreed. “I can’t believe we live in a nation where we have to say this…. We’ve lost our way.” She feels that every county across the state should be taking the same stance to proclaim themselves advocates of pro-life policies.

Advocates for the unborn rose from unlikely places. “I don’t understand why a man that is 6’4” and weighs 280 pounds would have anything to do with this, but God keeps putting it in my path. I am here, as has been said, to stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves,” Mitch Callaway of Stones Throw Christian Ministries said.

Some expressed they did not appreciate the way distant politicians and judges have forced their point of view on others like, “The so-called intellectual elite…who arrogantly think that they know better than us ignorant rednecks of Surry County tell us that women must have a choice; after all, it is their bodies,” Earl Blackburn explained to the board.

“Yes, they do have a choice just like a person who owns a gun has a choice.”

“If a person with the right to choose takes a gun and kills someone else, that choice becomes murder. Abortion is the same way…. Do not babies in the womb have a choice whether they live or die? I think they do but they cannot speak up for themselves,” he said.

Since 1970 the CDC, Blackburn said, reported 70 million abortions but that states such as Illinois and California have not reported their data. The true number of lost souls cannot be calculated and among those could have been the next Mozart, Michael Jordan, or Billy Graham, “Alas, we’ll never know.”

Commissioner Van Tucker echoed the same. “I too am an adoptive father and was blessed to adopt an infant son with my precious wife Karen. We brought him home at three days and he is now 37 years old: he is a gift from God.”

“We brought him home and probably helped his chance at life, but he has greatly enriched my life and many, many more. I have to believe saving life and protecting it in the womb could have some other great results like that.”

Martin Cable got choked up when explained he wasn’t a preacher but, “Just a citizen who had the privilege of adopting a baby girl that otherwise I never would have gotten to raise. The mom made the choice to keep her, and I was fortunate enough to adopt her… a life than could have been aborted, but it changed my life.”

Chairman Eddie Harris regularly poses questions on the nature of the family in modern American life. He has asked if some of the dysfunction and disconnect of the 21st century may be caused in part from the breakdown of values. The value humans place on life is high on that list. “There’s been too much cheapening of human life… it’s a disgrace to our nation. I hope God can bring some change to our nation and make us appreciate the sanctity of life.”

He went on to note that the resolution was not a direct response to Dobbs v. Jackson but rose from the public and comments during open forum from individuals and groups such as Lifeline Pregnancy Center and Stones Throw. With other county elected officials on hand from Wilkes County and the Town of Rhonda who helped the board refine the resolution, and with similar resolutions passing in neighboring counties Harris said, “The timing is appropriate, and the time is now.”

“I am happy to make the motion that we adopt the resolution…declaring Surry County to be a strong advocate for life and urging the citizen of the county to promote and defend the inalienable right to life,” Tucker said, bringing the matter to a vote which had the expected outcome, a unanimous decision in support of the resolution.

From its introduction the five members of the Surry County commissioners spoke in support of the pro-life resolution. While there are nuanced differences between them on abortion born from pragmatism, they were in agreement that life is sacred and each one has its own intrinsic value.