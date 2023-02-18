Lenten services return this year

After a two-year absence the Community Lenten Services sponsored by the Mount Airy Ministerial Association will return starting next week.
The seven-week series of lunchtime services were a fixture in Mount Airy for years until the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, when the pandemic began, the service series was cut short, and has been out-of-commission since.
“With no uniform protocols to follow…they were cancelled again in 2021 and 2022 due to precautionary efforts deemed necessary at a time when COVID was seemingly at its peak,” said Pastor D.M. Dalton, president of the ministerial association.
“The association had been recently approached by many people from the community wanting the services to start again,” he said. With public gatherings resuming, he said the ministerial group “enthusiastically agreed to restart this wonderful tradition.”
“All the pastors were in agreement of the importance of this time of year and how important it is for us as ministers to refresh and remind people of the price that was paid for our salvation and how much God loves each of us by giving his son to die for our sins and the sins of the world,” Dalton said this week.
The services, which will be each Wednesday for seven weeks, beginning Feb. 22, will be held at noon at Central United Methodist Church. Because of lingering concerns regarding COVID, no meal will be provided this year.
The schedule of speakers includes:
– February 22, Pastor Danny Miller of Central United Methodist Church
– March 1, Dr. David Sparks of Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church
– March 8, Dr. Darrell Tate, Highland Park Baptist Church
– March 15, Pastor Tim Burton, Flippen Memorial Baptist Church
– March 22, Dr. Rick Jackson, Welcome Baptist Church
– March 29, Pastor Austin Caviness, Salem Fork Christian Church.
– April 5, Pastor D.M. Dalton, president of the ministerial association.
As in past years, the series will conclude with a Good Friday service on April 7, at Highland Park Baptist Church, with seven different ministers bringing a message entitled “The Last Seven Words of Christ.“
Those speaking during this service include:
– Minister George Randall, who will be speaking from Luke 23:34 on Christ’s statement “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do;”
– Evangelist Jack Anderson, speaking from Luke 23;43 on “Today shalt thou be with me in Paradise;”
– Pastor Andrew Bowman, John 19:26-27, “Woman, behold thy son, son behold thy mother;”
– Rev. Jim Richland, Matthew 27:46, “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?’
– Pastor Ewell Vernon, John 19:28, “I thirst;”
– Dr. Dan Merritt, John 19:30, “It is finished;”
– Brother Bob Ward, Tabernacle Baptist Church, Luke 23:46, “Father, into they hands I commend my spirit.”
“I encourage each person to make plans to attend these services and enjoy some good fellowship, good preaching, and rekindle your spirit as only the Word of God can do,” Dalton said.