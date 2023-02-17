Lincoln play to come to Reynolds Homestead

CRITZ, VA — Once Upon a Blue Ridge will perform “Mr. Lincoln’s Office: A Meeting with the President” on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia. This public offering is part of the 2023 regional tour of the show.

This one-man performance is adapted and performed by Peter Holland; the show runs just less than an hour and tickets are available now on the Reynolds Homestead website: reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Once Upon a Blue Ridge brought its musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” to the Reynolds Homestead in December, and it was met with great enthusiasm from the public. The staff at Reynolds Homestead expects to see similar engagement with “Mr. Lincoln’s Office.”

In addition to the public performance on Tuesday evening, the Reynolds Homestead is working with local educators to take the show to students in Patrick and Henry counties as well as Martinsville on Feb. 20-22. For more information about the student shows available to both public school and homeschool students, email Kristin Hylton, communication and program support assistant at krhylton@vt.edu or call 276-694-7181.