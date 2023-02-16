Early College HOSA students visit Dobson Elementary

Members of the Surry Early College High School of Design HOSA Club pose for a photo.

<p>HOSA members teaching kindergarteners at Dobson Elementary to be “Super Star Hand Washers.”</p>

HOSA students from Surry Early College High School of Design recently visited Dobson Elementary kindergarten students to teach the importance of proper handwashing. They taught students about germs, how they are spread, why they are bad, and how to prevent them.

Using Glo Germ and a black light to make their germs “glow,” students were able to see germs on their hands. HOSA students then showed the kindergartners how to wash their hands using the proper technique. They then used the black light to show whether they washed their hands effectively. By the end of the presentation, kindergartners were “Super Star Hand Washers.”