Easterseals UCP educates, empowers

Easterseals UCP have invited the public to attend its next monthly class entitled “How Can I Help?” that seeks to help participants learn “how to help mental health rather than hinder.” The class
Alan Bagshaw, the Assertive Community Treatment Team (ACTT) lead with Easterseals UCP (ESUCP) said the main goal for the event is to create a sense of collaboration “without reinventing the wheel.”
“It’s a monthly meeting that happens the third Tuesday of every month. The audience is the average person who knows nothing about mental health, what to do to help, or fears those who display symptoms.”
Bagshaw said the class has a lot of information that is shared with those in attendance, but also allows participants to have an open forum for questions and answers at the end. He said, “It’s encouraged to bring scenarios to discuss with those attending so that we can discuss the resources available to help from the agencies and people in attendance – hence not reinventing the wheel.”
“Last month we covered skills to engage with, this meeting will cover paperwork to support those in a crisis, how to plan for a crisis with loved ones or ones we support, and an open forum to discuss open questions.”
Bagshaw has worked with Easterseals since 2018 and has worked in Surry/Yadkin counties doing community based mental health/substance use work since 2004. Bagshaw said the Easterseals local office has “a small ACTT team” that serves around 50 clients. To help even more residents he said he is actively recruiting a licensed therapists so that they can grow their operation and serve perhaps as many as 75 clients.
Their outpatient clinic sees “800ish clients (both children and adults) overall covering all of their service lines: intensive in-home, community support team, medication management, individual placement and support, peer support, multi-systemic therapy, individual therapy, and group therapy.”
“The state… created the Transitions to Community Living Initiative,” Bagshaw explained. “It basically takes individuals who would normally be institutionalized (homeless shelters, prison, hospitals, group homes, assisted living, or long-term psych hospitals) and provides assistance to assist those individuals to remain in the community.”
“ACTT is often a service line that assists with this, as we will often see psychosis, lack of coping skills, and difficulty with accessing resources due to transportation or not understanding. ACTT can see these individuals up to seven days a week to assist with the transition to living in the community,” he said.
Many people have no experience in dealing with those facing such challenges and the classes offered by Easterseals are a way to break down barriers of understanding and erase stigmas.
These neighbors need assistance, but Bagshaw said people do not know what to do, or how to help those who are face mental or behavioral development challenges. “Many people just do not know how to intervene whether it just be from being afraid or not understanding.”
He said that until someone walks that mile in another’s shoes, they can never fully understand. “Often our clients will hear “just get over it” because the person saying it feels that since they were able to overcome the roadblocks in their life, they feel that everyone should.”
“Often, it’s overlooked that individuals may be fighting their own symptoms (auditory/visual hallucinations, racing thoughts, confusion) and just waking up is a battle. I’ve heard ‘they’re just lazy’ and ‘they’re just cheating the system’ more times than I can count over the 20 years,” he explained.
Easterseals UCP has a name that sounds familiar, and the office is one that is visible driving along Lebanon Street in the area of Mount Airy High School, but the name may be all some know.
Therein lies the point of the organization that was founded when a father, Edgar Allen, lost his son to a tragic accident in 1907. After selling his business and opening a hospital in his hometown in Ohio, he saw that kids with disabilities “were often hidden from public view.”
The National Society for Crippled Children formed under Allen in 1919 and their first “seals” campaign came in the spring of 1934. It consisted of advocates showing their support by placing a simple seal on envelopes and letters.
They wrote, “The overwhelming public support for the Easter “seals” campaign triggered a nationwide expansion of the organization and a swell of grassroots efforts on behalf of people with disabilities. By 1967, the Easter “seal” was so well recognized, the organization formally adopted the name “Easter Seals” which has since been simplified to: Easterseals.
In 2004, Easterseals North Carolina and UCP of North Carolina merge to form Easterseals UCP. In 2010, that group merged with Easterseals Virginia to form and even stronger entity: Easterseals UCP.
There is no RSVP needed for the class which is meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Easterseals office located at 454 W. Lebanon St, Mount Airy. Call 336-443-0833 or visit: www.eastersealsucp.com to learn more.