Police reports

February 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man listed as homeless was jailed under a $65,000 secured bond Sunday as a fugitive from justice from another state and for a probation violation in Surry County, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Andrew Bailey Staples, 37, was encountered by officers at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street and was found to be entered in a national crime database due to being wanted by authorities in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter and the Surry County Probation Office for a violation filed on Jan. 4.

Staples is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• A break-in occurred Sunday night at the apartment of David Franklin Collins on Jasper Pointe Circle, where an unknown suspect kicked in a door to gain entry.

Nothing was listed as stolen, but damage to the door frame was put at $500.

• Gabriel Scott Shultz, 24, of 10 LJS Lane, Cana, Virginia, was charged with driving while impaired Sunday after a vehicle crash that police records indicate occurred at 200 Franklin St. involving a 2005 Kia Sedone he was operating.

Testing revealed Shultz to have a blood alcohol content of .17%, more than twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a District Court appearance next Monday.

• James Michael King, 41, of Bassett, Virginia, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Feb. 5 and a felony drug charge, possession of methamphetamine.

King was encountered by police at an apartment complex on Pine Terrace Drive during a larceny investigation and found to be wanted in Martinsville, Virginia, on an unspecified matter.

During a routine search as part of the arrest procedure, a plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance was found, which field-tested positive for meth. The Virginia man also is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, listed as unspecified drug/narcotics equipment.

Incarceration information was not listed for King, who is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 27.