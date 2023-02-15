Wayfinding signage cropping up in area

February 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Vehicles pass by a newly erected “wayfinding” sign on South Main Street entering Mount Airy as part of an ongoing effort to help visitors locate key sites.

It’s a common sight: tourists from faraway places arrive in Mount Airy — then come to a dead stop in the middle of traffic unsure how to reach the Mayberry and other attractions they’ve heard so much about.

Fortunately, a project has been undertaken to prevent such dilemmas, which involves “wayfinding” signage being installed at strategic locations around town to do just that: help visitors better find their way.

This ongoing work in progress picked up steam in recent days.

“I am excited to share that we have added more wayfinding signage for the city of Mount Airy,” Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis stated Tuesday afternoon in an announcement to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners and City Manager Stan Farmer.

“These two additions are located in front of the granite quarry and Dickerson Farms in Bannertown” near U.S. 52-Business/Old Buck Shoals Road,” Lewis added.

Traffic entering Mount Airy along South Main Street in Bannertown Wednesday afternoon seemed to slow in recognition of the new eyecatching sign posted there.

“I think was either Friday or sometime over the weekend,” Jenny Smith of Mount Airy Visitors Center, who regularly travels that route, said of its placement,

The sign points the way to the center along with downtown Mayberry attractions and the Granite City Greenway, a 6.6-mile trail system that has become a tourism destination in its own right.

Providing such wayfinding signage was identified as a top priority among local needs arising from a “Vision” committee initiative in 2021 which explored downtown, economic development and other issues.

This concern was fueled by such situations as a maze of one-way streets downtown and lack of existing signage to guide people to key locations, causing much confusion especially among tourists here for the first time.

TDA funds effort

Lewis mentioned Tuesday that thanks are due Jessica Roberts for getting the wayfinding project funded through the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority (TDA), of which she is executive director.

The TDA engages in various efforts to market the local area using occupancy tax proceeds generated at lodging establishments.

Roberts explained Wednesday that the Tourism Development Authority has included money in its budget to provide multiple wayfinding signs each year.

Two, costing a total of $12,000, went up during 2022 on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) at Hampton Inn and on N.C. 89-West (Pine Street) near Subway.

Although the tourism body is funding the signs, the wayfinding effort involves a partnership between it and the city government.

“Last year, Stan Farmer, Darren Lewis and I worked on which ones would go in first and also worked on which ones will come in next,” Roberts related Wednesday. More signs are planned in addition to those just installed in Bannertown and near the granite quarry, a combined $13,000 expense.

“It is an ongoing project with the city of Mount Airy and Mount Airy TDA as we go forward with getting more signage in and around Mount Airy and the process with getting approved by the N.C. Department of Transportation,” Roberts mentioned regarding a regulatory hurdle involved.

Lewis has been instrumental in that process, Roberts noted.

The Mount Airy TDA also has updated existing signs in the central business district with the help of Lewis, along with Surry County officials erecting signs to direct tourists the city’s way.

One goal is ensuring a similar look among all the signage, according to Roberts.

“We are gradually getting to the ‘core’ of the city,” Lewis advised Tuesday. “These additions will help us with our final project/goal of having a downtown wayfinding signage system.”

Roberts stressed Wednesday that a countywide focus is involved, not just on one community.

“We are excited about this ongoing project that will assist with wayfinding and signage throughout Mount Airy and Surry County.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.