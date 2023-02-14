United Fund campaign going strong

Traci George and Darren Lewis, both cabinet members with United Fund of Surry, are seen taking the temperature of the annual campaign. (Photo: Melissa Hiatt)

With less than seven weeks remaining in this year’s campaign, the United Fund of Surry is just 31% shy of its goal to raise $500,000. Monies raised through the annual campaign help support 26 member agencies which provide assistance to more than 26,000 residents of Surry County.

“Each year the cost of doing business keeps increasing for our member agencies, and that means they need increasing financial support from United Fund of Surry,” said executive director Melissa Hiatt. “That’s why we need everyone to step up to the plate now and help us meet our goal.”

According to Hiatt, the number of workplace campaigns declined during the pandemic because so many employees worked from home. Now that things are getting back to normal, she urges businesses to ramp up their efforts to invest in their community by making it easy for employees to give.

“A workplace campaign is very easy to run and is a one-time ask for employees to give through payroll deduction. It’s a win-win because employees can give to United Fund of Surry and receive a tax credit,” said Hiatt.

This year’s campaign goal of a half million dollars is up from the 2022-23 campaign goal of $430,000. The organization was able to eclipse that goal and raise nearly $470,000 in the last campaign.

The goal is higher because costs keep going up and the United Fund is trying to be there for its member organizations. “Our agencies have faced an increase in demand and costs for their services over the past couple of years. With the support of our local businesses and the citizens of Surry County, we are confident that we can meet this goal,” Hiatt said.

The mission of United Fund of Surry is to strengthen and serve the community by helping to meet the needs of its neighbors. “We strive to make our community a healthy, happier, safer place to live for people of all ages,” said Hiatt.

With organizations ranging from scouts, rescue squads, the arts, Meals on Wheels, to the American Red Cross each of the organizations that comprise The United Fund of Surry seek to identify and fill in service gaps for residents in need not only in Surry County but across county lines and the Virginia border as well.

For more information visit www.unitedfundofsurry.org