Rockford Elementary names teacher, assistant of the year

February 14, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Pictured, from left, are Rockford Elementary School Assistant Principal Ashley Queen, Teacher of the Year Katherine Mauzy, and Principal Laura Whitaker.

<p>Pictured from left are Assistant Principal Ashley Queen, Teacher Assistant of the Year Connie Griffith, and Principal Laura Whitaker.</p>

Pictured from left are Assistant Principal Ashley Queen, Teacher Assistant of the Year Connie Griffith, and Principal Laura Whitaker.

Rockford Elementary School recently named its 2022-2023 teacher and teacher assistant of the year.

Katherine Mauzy was named Teacher of the Year while Connie Griffith was selected as Teacher Assistant of the Year.