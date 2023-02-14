Chamber seeking biz award nominations

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

In a little more than a month, the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will be gathering for a chance to celebrate local businesses — and honoring ten of those companies and their employees with special recognitions.

Before that, chamber officials say they need some help over the next week, with that assistance coming in the form of nominations from area residents, businesses, and chamber members for the awards.

The gathering — the chamber’s Excellence in Business Awards dinner — will be on March 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club. During this event the chamber will recognize area businesses and individuals in ten categories:

– Business of the Year, which is awarded to a business;

– Chamber Volunteer of the Year, which goes to an individual;

– Young Professional of the Year, also to an individual;

– Educator of the Year to an individual;

– Outstanding Public Service Award to an individual;

– Business & Education Partner Award which goes to a business;

– Excellence in Tourism Award to a business;

– Business Longevity Award which goes to a business;

– The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award which goes to a local non-profit agency;

– The Valor Award, which goes to an individual)

“(This) is an event dedicated to recognizing those unsung heroes and extraordinary rock stars of the local community,” the chamber said of the upcoming dinner. Outside of the annual Citizen of the Year Award, which is given out during the January annual meeting, these are the only awards the chamber hands out.

“It’s really an opportunity to shine the spotlight on some great businesses that deserve the recognition,” chamber officials said.

While the awards dinners is March 23, the chamber will announce the winners on March 7, which means nominations need to be submitted soon. The chamber has set Feb. 21 as the deadline for local residents and businesses to submit those nominations.

While announcing the winners in advance takes away the sense of suspense that would otherwise accompany the awards dinner, the chamber said there is a simply reason to do advance notification — so the winners can arrange their schedule to be at the recognition dinner.

For the dinner, tickets are $50 for chamber members, $60 for non-members. The chamber also is still accepting sponsorships for the awards and for the dinner.

Those wishing to nominated a person or business for one of the awards, or anyone wishing to purchase a ticket, can do so at https://members.mtairyncchamber.org/events/details/excellence-in-business-awards-mar-2023-1817