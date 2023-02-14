RCC pool closes for major renovations

With the water having been drained out of it, workers stand in the pool inside Reeves Community Monday as part of a major renovation effort including applying new plaster.

It is not known if someone yelled, “OK, everybody, out of the pool,” but the indoor swimming facility at Reeves Community Center has been closed temporarily due to a major renovation project.

The pool was shut down last Friday and is expected to remain so for about two weeks as various tasks occur.

This was set in motion with a vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners in October to award a $389,000 contract to Stanley Heating and Air Conditioning, based in Elkin, to replace the dehumidification system for the indoor pool.

That was long seen as a need due to the pool creating a humid area and requiring a means of offsetting those effects for users.

“One of the biggest concerns in the aquatics industry is air quality,” city Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Cloukey said Monday. Before assuming her present position, Cloukey was Mount Airy’s aquatics supervisor for more than 13 years.

While replacement of the dehumidification system has loomed as the greatest need, the major renovation effort also includes a number of other new items for the swimming facility, such as insulation, plaster, heating/air components and depth markers.

The work began Monday with crews of a subcontractor, Andrea’s Pool Plaster, busily grinding off old plaster around the sides of the pool to allow replastering, creating a cloud of dust.

This reflected another overdue need.

Pool plaster, which provides a protective seal for the facility, typically has a life expectancy of seven to 15 years, according to Cloukey. “Ours was put in in 1995,” she said.

Cloukey and Parks and Director Peter Raymer agreed that “excellent maintenance” by city crews has allow the plaster to last as long as it has, 28 years.

Recreation officials say updates will be provided on the progress of the pool renovations so users will know when the facility can be reopened.

Raymer said this is a good time to undertake such work, with needed parts being made available to allow it to occur. Certain seasonal swimming activities at Reeves Community Center also have been winding down.

“So the timing works out perfectly,” Raymer added.

Pool needs at Reeves Community, particularly the dehumidification system replacement, have been an issue for years. However, until the commissioners’ vote in October, that item was delayed numerous times due to budgetary limitations.

