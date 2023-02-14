More SROs coming to Surry County

Members of the Mount High Airy School NCHSAA 1A State Tennis Championship team were recognized by the county commissioners Feb. 6. The team won their second team title and Carrie Marion won the 1A Single State Championship.

The Surry County Board of County Commissioner last week heard a second presentation on a request to add school resource officers to county elementary schools. After a short presentation and discussion, the board approved the funding to add three new officers.

All five members of the Surry County Board of Education left an ongoing school board meeting to pay a call on the commissioners and urge them to fund the new SROs. Their stated goal is to have an officer at each of the county’s public schools and they said if they had the funds, they would do it right away.

Surry County School Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves reviewed a grant the county has been approved for to receive $264,000 a year for two years which would fund additional elementary school SROs. The commissioners heard this presentation in January but asked for time to mull it over and Reeves spoke to at least one of them directly to discuss the grant proposal.

The county needed to approve expenditures that would come from accepting the grant and costs of adding officers above the grant funding for long term expenses such as health insurance or retirement funding.

The state wants to help fund two additional officers, but Dr. Reeves told the board he was hoping to gain approval to add three officers. He took a new tactic from the last meeting and spoke of the coverage and response time adding two or three new SROs would provide.

“The grant approves two SROs, we want three… Right now, if we got the three with this grant, coupled with the two we already have (and the addition of an SRO paid for by Pilot Mountain for Pilot Elementary) we would have one SRO per two elementary schools. We like that coverage and that gives us a lot more coverage than we currently have,” he said.

“Also, we are worried about schools that are on the perimeter of the county like Shoals and Copeland, ones that are not easy to get to from Dobson. I think that gives us better coverage and response times are better. It will also give those SROs a better chance to develop key relationships with students and parents,” Reeves said.

School board member Clark Goings told the commissioners adding more safety to school campuses hit home for him. “I have kids and family working in the schools. Their safety is a top priority for me, and I appreciate everything you’ve done for the school system. We just need to do a little more.”

“One common thing that I am hearing from elementary school principals is the need for an SRO,” school board member Kent Whitaker said before they raced back to their own meeting. “It gives them a comfort level and I think it’s more than just safety. I think it has to do with building relationships with law enforcement.”

“When we can get a sheriff’s department employee into a school it brings a whole lot of comfort and in today’s climate, we’re seeing situations probably that you never saw before, even in the elementary setting with behavioral issues and maybe domestic issues that filter in. I think the need (for more SROs) is there and I can’t think of a better need we could address tonight than to add SROs to our schools.”

“I support the SROs to those schools,” school board member T.J. Bledsoe added. “Do I think they will be the end all and be all and fix all our situations? No, I do not, but I do think it’s a great start and I am in full support.”

Commissioner Mark Marion spoke up on his own experiences in the classroom having spent many years as a substitute. He joked he didn’t have as many years in the saddle as former educator and administrator Commissioner Bill Goins but, “I witnessed firsthand what a school resource officer can do. It’s not only about them being there as the sheriff department, they are there for camaraderie. It’s to handle situations before they get out of hand. A police presence on campus can change the attitude of students.”

Given the board’s earlier vote on the pro-life resolution that brought many to the gallery, Marion said the decision to fund more SROs was just a furtherance of that notion that all life is precious. “What better time than on the heels of the right to life resolution to continue to protect our children by placing three new SROs?”

Commissioner Van Tucker reiterated his earlier concerns that this grant funding from the state makes this seem an easy decision, but he cautioned once more, “It may come that the county winds up bearing he full brunt of this. This is not about if we need SROs, or if we feel better with them, but who is going to pay for them?”

“I am somewhat torn, I think it comes down to providing SROs, as many as we can, even if we may have trouble hiring for them. After the last presentation we said we wanted one in all the schools as soon as we can,” Tucker said.

He had previously reminded the board that bringing on a full time county employee and the recurring costs of healthcare will not go away when the state funding inevitably dries up. He also said that while adding an officer to a school may be easy, it would be much harder to remove one.

Chairman Eddie Harris said no fool-proof plan exists to keep school campuses safe. “Evil people do evil things, and they find crafty ways of doing that. The very best we can do is inadequate, but nevertheless we are under an obligation to protect our children.” As with Marion, he noted the timing of this vote and the earlier pro-life resolution dovetailed with one another.

In other board news,

– The board accepted an initial offer of $150,000 for the former Westfield School property that was surplussed in 2021. The bid does not include any of the remaining artifacts, such as the school bell, or the county owned recycling center. The full tax value of the land is $229,320 but County Manager Chris Knopf informed that sum included the value of the recycling center.

Commissioner Van Tucker, who represents this district, called it “a legitimate bid” and made a motion, which passed, to accept the bid and open a period of upset bidding.

– Surry County and the city of Mount Airy worked together to add two new fire hydrants to Franklin Elementary in Mount Airy. The board of commissioners agreed Monday evening to a reimbursement agreement for installation of the Franklin Elementary School fire protection line.

Mount Airy took the lead in requesting the bid for the design and construction and officials there have selected the winning bidder. The city will split costs evenly with the county and it was agreed that the new fire protection line will remain an asset of the city’s upon the completion of the project. It will be connected to Mount Airy city water and the city will be responsible for its maintenance going forward.

The winning bid for the project was $135,000 and the final allocated amount will be $142,000 to allow for contingencies during construction.

– Finally, it was time to honor the best in county athletics as the Mount Airy High Women’s Tennis Team was on hand to be recognized. They won their second 1A Dual Team State Championship and Carrie Marion won the NCHSSA 1A Individual Single State Championship.

Coach Lou Graham said coaching these young women has been a pleasure and their hard work speaks for itself. “Fortunately, for us, their hard work has shown off with our play. I am extremely proud of what they accomplished and how they handled themselves. It’s been a fantastic experience.”

On the gridiron, the Granite Bears also brought home the hardware in football and coach J.T. Atkins added more kudos by being named NCHSSA 1A Coach of the Year. He said on behalf of his coaches and players (many of whom were at spring sports practices that night) that they were thankful for being recognized.

Coach Atkins said, “We don’t take this lightly, doing what this team did and being part of what happened is very special and comes with a lot of pride. We’re proud we are from Surry County and appreciate the recognition.”