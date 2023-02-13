State hearing on elections complaint is Tuesday

Surry County Board of Elections Secretary Jerry Forestieri, his wife, Ginny, and Mark Marion pose for a picture in 2021. A hearing will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in Raleigh to determine if any disciplinary action will be taken against Forestieri and fellow board member Tim DeHaan. (Submitted photo)

The State Board of Elections will be conducting a hearing Tuesday aimed at determining if two members of the Surry County Board of Elections — Tim DeHaan and Jerry Forestieri —should be removed from office.

The hearing is a result of a complaint filed against DeHaan and Forestieri in November by Bob Hall, the former director of Democracy NC. His complaint came after the two men signed a letter stating they had concerns about the legality of North Carolina elections calling into question their legitimacy and, in Forestieri’s case, refusing to certify the most recent elections.

In December, the state board of elections held an evidentiary hearing and voted to set hearings on the possible removal the men “after finding prima facie evidence of a violation of election law, duties imposed on board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to discharge the duties of the office.”

The hearing is Tuesday in Raleigh and can be seen online.

Hall’s complaint said the two were derelict in their duties and should be removed. “It’s unfortunate that their actions have resulted in the necessity of the State Board of Elections to hold hearings about their conduct.”

“When they each declared that the administration of elections laws in the state is ‘illegitimate,’ then they crossed the line from free speech and criticism to rejecting their oath to uphold election laws. Maybe they have changed their position – I hope so – but at this point it’s hard for the public to know what actions they might take if they continue serving as election officials,” Hall said.

The two local board of elections members took umbrage with the 2018 ruling of U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs that knocked down North Carolina’s voter identification law.

DeHaan and Forestieri wrote a letter to their colleagues on the county board of elections deriding the decision in strong terms. Their letter said, “I don’t view election law per North Carolina State Board of Elections as legitimate or Constitutional.”

Hall contends both men failed in their sworn duty to defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States and North Carolina. “They take an oath when they begin service and it is an oath to uphold the state law, the state and federal constitution, and obey the authorities and rulings of the state,” Hall explained.

The state board of elections considered late last year whether there was enough evidence of “misconduct, irregularity, or some other cause that would enable the State Board to remove or otherwise discipline a county board member.”

They unanimously voted to allow the complaint on Forestieri to a formal hearing and advanced the DeHaan complaint in a 3-2 vote with state board members Stacy Eggers IV and Tommy Tucker voting no.

“Mr. Forestieri choosing not to proceed with the county canvass is concerning and I think it (is) what merits moving forward with a hearing. The distinction with Mr. DeHaan is he did in fact discharge his duties and proceed with the canvass certification,” Eggers said during the hearing in December before the vote they advanced the complaint to Tuesday’s hearing.

In the state board’s report, it was detailed that Eggers found a distinction between the two cases and he has, “concern with the statement made by Mr. Forestieri that all matters within his control and jurisdiction were handled appropriately and ballots tabulated, but his choosing not to proceed with the county canvass is concerning and worthy of moving forward to a hearing.”

Eggers went on to detail his point that there is another distinction “between advocacy for candidates versus expressing opinion and concerns about judicial activism or the procedures and directions that they receive from our staff at the state level.”

State Board Chairman Damon Circosta added that there is an issue of what type of speech one can engage in as it relates to their duties on a county board of elections.

How we got here

At the county election canvass meeting in November the two men presented their letter. In short, they feel Judge Biggs’ 2018 voter ID ruling was illegal and that the state has therefore been conducting elections that are, in their opinion, not being held as they should.

Without voter ID anyone can vote, they said and at Tuesday’s hearing there will be testimony from Steve Odum on alleged voting day irregularities where he challenged out-of-area voters.

However, at that meeting DeHaan said, “We have no complaints with what Surry County Board of Commissioners or Board of Elections has done. We are not questioning anything that is happening within the walls and with the employees of the Board. None whatsoever.”

He went on, “Our concern is with the way the law has improperly been changed by a judge who has no authority to make law, but she is doing it anyway, and it basically is saying that we feel that the election was held according to the law the we have, but that the law is not right. And because the law is not done properly, it was made by a judge, it is not proved to be 100% accurate as far as any of the elections go in the state, not just outs, but any of them.”

“I must not call these election results credible and bow to the perversion of truth Judge Biggs foists upon us. Her opinions regulating elections conform to a generally held, though perverted, view of a legal election,” their co-signed November letter read.

After a recess Forestieri said, “Given the choice of endorsing this 100% or not at all, I would just not sign the certification.”

DeHaan on the other hand said, “The problem I have… comes does to the term ‘legal ballot’ and the question of what is a legal ballot? While I don’t agree with what the state has defined as a legal ballot, I will accept what they are saying is a legal ballot as being a legal ballot; therefore, I will sign to certify the election.”

Surry County Board of Elections member Drew Poindexter even questioned why Forestieri was still serving on the board at the time. “Jerry, if you thought that ever since what Judge Biggs did is illegal – and that’s your right to do – and it’s been going on since 2018, if that had been me… I would not think myself proper to sit on this board if I thought what we were doing here was illegal. That’s just me,” he said.

Hall’s complaint was accompanied by a letter from a coalition of voters rights group who wrote, “The letter’s inflammatory language is dangerous misinformation that constitutes an attack on North Carolina’s laws, election integrity, and voter confidence.”

They also took exception with their point on voter ID. “They incorrectly contend voter ID was not required in the 2022 general election due to Judge Bigg’s 2018 decision… But as the State Board is well aware, the most recent voter ID legislation, S.B. 824, was not in place for the 2022 general election because it was permanently enjoined by a state court three-judge panel in a September 2021 decision in Holmes v. Moore.”

“By calling into question the legitimacy of state and federal Constitutional requirements and doing so under the color of exercising their official duties as members of the Surry County Board of Elections… they have violated the most central oath and duties of their office. They intentionally and undeniably violated their oaths and sworn duties,” the letter said.

Forestieri wrote in an email dated Feb. 6, “Our current NC Supreme Court is in my opinion more incline to the rule of law than the rule of man. It is a good time to test this legal point in this hearing, and if necessary and prudent, on appeal all the way to the NC Supreme Court, Lord willing.”

Tuesday’s hearing is set to begin at 11 a.m. and can be viewed online at bit.ly/3lnSsL3