Surry overdose deaths rise in 2022

In what has become an all-too-familiar refrain, substance-use calls run by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service — and related deaths — have increased locally.
In one bright spot for an otherwise dismal picture, the prevalence of Narcan — a medication used to reverse or reduce effects of opioids, including by bystanders at the scenes of overdoses — rose during 2022 in Surry despite fatalities increasing slightly to 47 from 44 in 2021.
A total of 567 substance-use “events” were logged last year by the Surry EMS, according to statistics recently completed by Eddie Jordan, the agency’s compliance officer. That’s the highest total of any year since 2009, when 46 incidents were noted.
The present trend began with cases showing a drastic jump in 2020 to 503, which local emergency and substance-abuse officials have blamed on the pandemic due to people being isolated. The upswing continued in 2021 (533 cases) and again last year to the latest 567 annual tally.
The breakdown from the EMS shows a total of 336 pre-hospital Narcan doses were administered during 2022, up from 269 the year before.
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a medication that blocks respiratory depression and other effects of opioids, especially in overdoses. It can be administered by laymen, meaning professional medical aid might not be sought when one occurs.
Yet the death total still rose to 47 last year, the highest since the 55 fatalities in 2017 — which is the all-time record for Surry County.
A breakdown of Surry substance-use events by year shows that these incidents have shown annual increases every single 12-month period since 2009, leading to the 567 total for 2022.
And one further alarming aspect is that the “official” figures — already substantial — might not reflect the true severity of the problem.
“These statistics only represent what Surry County EMS has come in contact with and not what is not reported,” explained Eric Southern, the county’s director of emergency services.
“We suspect that these numbers are probably double with in-home and personal use of Narcan,” Southern added in reference to how such incidents can stay off the books.
Based on what was reported officially, deaths occurred in 8% of the total substance-use events in 2022, the same as 2021.
Already in 2023, seven deaths had occurred in Surry County after about one month having past, out of 51 total incidents — 37 of which involved the use of Narcan.
Fentanyl a factor
The abuse of fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid employed as an analgesic, has become a major concern nationwide including locally.
“Fentanyl does make up around 7% of the overdose cases, but heroin and mixed substances (fentanyl, heroin, and/or other opioids together) make an even larger portion,” Southern observed. Fentanyl is used recreationally, sometimes mixed with heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines or methamphetamine.
The primary substance-abuse categories reported by the EMS for Surry County and the%ages they make up of the total include:
• Unknown/prescription/over-the-counter substances — 23%;
• Alcohol — 23%;
• Other and unidentified opioids — 19%;
• Heroin — 12%;
• Fentanyl — 7%;
• Benzos (short for benzodiazepines, a type of sedative medication) — 7%;’
• Meth — 6%;
• Cocaine — 3%.
Southern says multiple local entities are trying to curtail the ongoing abuse threat.
“Very grateful for our relationship with have with our law enforcement agencies and the (Surry County Office of) Substance Abuse Recovery.”
Attempts to get comment on the annual totals from local Substance Abuse Recovery Director Mark Willis were not successful.
But Willis had advised last year that “the vicious cycle of illegal drug use that has affected Surry County, and many other counties, will continue to be a problem until we implement an effective recovery-oriented system of care for substance-use disorder that focuses on all aspects of prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.