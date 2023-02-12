Arts council kicks off fundraising for 2023

Fund Drive Kick-Off, Surry Arts Council Lifetime Board Member Swanson Snow chats with Nicole Harrison, board president, about the new arts center.
Hobart Jones
Candice Kerley, Scott Needham, and Nicole Harrison, Surry Arts Council Board of Directors officers, gather in the Andy Griffith Playhouse lobby in front of photos of council activities during the past year.
Hobart Jones
The Surry Arts Council kicked off its 2023 Fund Drive at noon on Thursday at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, taking aim at its $175,000 goal for the year.
Board members, staff, volunteers, and other members of the community were on hand to see a new rack card, featuring 58 summer series concerts, while also being able to view photos from arts council programs during the past year on a screen in the playhouse.
Nicole Harrison, president of the Surry Arts Council Board of Directors, shared with those in attendance how the arts affect thousands of lives in the area. Venues are all open at full capacity and the priority remains to keep the community safe while keeping them engaged with the arts.
She shared that the Surry Arts Council — which as been in existence for 54 years — is excited about the future and looks forward to opening the new Arts Center. She shared how the arts council was a part of her life growing up in Mount Airy and is now a part of her daughters’ lives. She talked about the venues that the council operates including the Blackmon Amphitheatre, the Andy Griffith Playhouse, the Andy Griffith Museum and Museum Theatre, and the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall.
Scott Needham, secretary of the Surry Arts Council Board of Directors, acknowledged the important role of the arts in stimulating the creative juices that spark new economic development. He shared that he had been a part of the arts council since he was in high school both on stage and back stage. As a result, he majored in lighting design in college and has helped the council over the years both onstage and off stage. He emphasized the importance of the success of the fund drive to ensure that the arts remain an important part of the community.
Candice Kerley, treasurer of the Board of Directors, spoke of upcoming programs.
She noted that a new adult line dance class that began this week had more than 30 participants. A special friends crafts workshop Thursday had more than 50 participants. Cinderella, with a cast of 70, is rehearsing daily in the Andy Griffith Playhouse.
She reported that the Surry Arts Council is kicking off the fund drive with more than $95,000 of the goal already raised, with the drive lasting until June 30.
Kerley reviewed the concerts and shows that will be held in the amphitheatre, announcing that the amphitheatre series is scheduled to kick off on April 29 with Jukebox Rehab and has a record 58 shows planned. She reviewed the rack card art camps that will be held weekly this summer beginning on June 5 with Arts Alive. She pointed out that the council dance program, led by Madeline Matanick, Jamie Davis, and Tyler Matanick, has more than 135 dancers enrolled who attend weekly classes, work to get ready for a May recital.
She pointed out that the Andy Griffith Museum continues to thrive and that there were more than 65,000 guests during the past year. In addition, there are voice lessons, acting workshops, musical theater dance, and weekly line dance classes
She shared that upcoming programming includes the Arts Ball on Feb. 17, featuring Band of Oz at Cross Creek Country Club and noted that all the proceeds from this event support free cultural arts programs for 25 area schools.
Additional upcoming programs include old-time workshops with Martha and Emily Spencer, and the Tommy Jarrell Birthday Concert on Saturday, Feb. 25 featuring the Whitetop Mountain Band; Wayne Erbsen hosting a beginning banjo workshop on Friday Feb. 24 followed by a concert in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre; The Allen Boys Sacred Steel Band performing that same evening at the Earle; and the annual Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition to be hosted by Jim Vipperman in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre on Feb. 25.
Tanya Jones, Surry Arts Council executive director, closed the kick-off meeting by introducing and thanking staff, board members, volunteers, and supporters for their work and creative solutions to the challenges of the past few years. Ben Currin was recognized as being “an amazing volunteer who attends and helps at SAC events ranging from Mayberry Days to ushering for theatre, concerts, and assisting at the gates during the amphitheatre series.“
Membership, giving opportunities, ticket purchases and program information are available online www.surryarts.org or by calling 336-786-7998 or emailing alena@surryarts.org. Movie information including times and features can be accessed by calling 336-786-2222 any time. Pledges and contributions may be made online or by mailing checks or pledges directly to the Surry Arts Council, PO Box 141, Mount Airy, NC.