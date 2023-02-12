Surry County Most Wanted

February 12, 2023 John Peters News 0

Johnson

<p>Stone</p>

Stone

<p>Revels</p>

Revels

<p>Hodges</p>

Hodges

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Amanda Dawn Hodges, 32, a white female wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny of firearms, possession of stolen goods and felony possession of a firearm by felon;

• Alfonzo Dupree Revels, 37, a Black malem wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintaining place for controlled substances;

• Brandon Gray Stone, 29, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Jason William Johnson, 42, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.