Carolina Farm Credit gives $5k grant to live lab project

Carolina Farm Credit recently awarded a second $5,000 grant to help construct a live animal lab that will be used by instructors and students in the Animal Science and Agriculture programs at Surry Community College and Surry Central High School.
The cooperative facility will serve as a demonstration farm, giving students hands-on instruction and training in all aspects of production for raising calves, goats, piglets and other small animals.
“As part of our corporate mission fund, Carolina Farm Credit is pleased to award your organization, Surry Community College, with $5,000 in support of your project,” wrote Vance C. Dalton Jr., president and CEO of Carolina Farm Credit. “We received 135 grant requests this year and were able to fund 25 projects and 12 scholarships, totaling $152,300.”
The fund’s purpose is to invest in the future of agriculture to enhance and impact the quality of life in rural North Carolina. Carolina Farm Credit gave an initial $5,000 grant in December 2021 toward the project.
Grant money will be used to help furnish a large metal barn facility in 2023, which will provide hands-on instruction of all aspects of small animal agriculture. The interior of the barn will feature multiple stalls, flex space, and a sanitation station. Sustainable production techniques, proper animal care procedures, and current technologies will be heavily emphasized in instruction.
The grant funding will be used to prioritize and furnish equipment and supplies for biosecurity, video monitoring and alerts, signage, automatic feeding and watering, necessary handling, and health and recordkeeping. Fenced acreage around the barn will have appropriate divisions for multiple species.
“The barn will serve as a model of best practices for the community, and it is hoped that such an investment will increase interest in local agriculture,” officials with Carolina Farm Credit said.
James Quick is the lead instructor of Surry Community College’s Applied Animal Science program and works closely with Surry Central High School on class agriculture projects.
“This facility will give students the opportunity to apply those skills they learn in class in a real-world scenario. Using this facility, we will be able to teach students how to grow healthy and productive animals while also being sure students are up to date on all the latest practices and USDA regulations. In the future, we hope the students will be able to produce their own agricultural products such as goat cheese or wool in the new facility,” Quick said.
Sarah Johnson teaches agriculture classes at Surry Central High School and serves as the advisor for Future Farmers of America. She added, “I am excited to be part of this experiential learning opportunity that will enable my students to be successful in livestock production in the future. The unique partnership between Surry County Schools and Surry Community College will afford students the skills, abilities, and certifications to move forward with production agriculture or seek higher education.”
Surry Community College offers a diploma and certificate in applied animal science technology that prepares individuals to select, breed, care for, process, and market livestock and small farm animals. Potential course work includes instruction in basic animal science, animal nutrition, and animal health as applied to various species and breeds; design and operation of housing, feeding, and processing facilities; and related issues of safety, applicable regulations, logistics, and supply.
In 2022, Surry Community College and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University established an articulation agreement where SCC transfer credits can be used to pursue bachelor’s degrees at NC A&T in agricultural education.
The agreement guarantees admission to NC A&T and the transfer of up to 37 credits in the applied animal science diploma for qualified graduates of SCC as they earn bachelor’s degrees in agricultural education with a concentration in either professional service or secondary education. The bachelor’s degree in agricultural education at NC A&T with a concentration in agricultural professional service prepares students for careers in Cooperative Extension, government agencies, non-profit organizations, or agribusiness. The concentration in secondary education readies students to teach agriscience in middle or high school.
High school juniors and seniors can take animal science classes tuition-free through the Career & College Promise program.
For more information, contact SCC’s Student & Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu or go to surry.edu. Anyone with questions about the applied animal science program should contact Quick at 336-386-3295 or quickj@surry.edu.