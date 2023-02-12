Police reports

February 11, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A suspicious-person investigation has led to a homeless Mount Airy man being jailed on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports.

Toby Carlton Thompson, 53, was encountered by officers on the evening of Feb. 3 in the parking lot of SERVPRO, a business located in the 500 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway near Hickory Street.

Thompson subsequently was charged with possession of methamphetamine and in addition to that felony violation is accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Feb. 27.

• Jace Dale Johnson, 21, of 103 Ashburn Park Lane, was charged with driving while impaired Sunday after a traffic crash that police records indicate occurred in the 800 block of South Main Street involving a 2002 Subaru Impreza he was operating.

Testing revealed Johnson to have a blood alcohol content of 0.16%, twice the legal limit for getting behind the wheel.

He is free on a written promise to be in Surry District Court on March 6.

• Police learned of a crime involving identity theft and the obtaining of property by false pretense on Feb. 3 in which the State Employees Credit Union was a victim.

The Social Security number of Charles Brandon Atkins of Chadwick Lane was used to defraud the financial institution on South Franklin Road of an undisclosed sum of money, with the case still under investigation at last report.