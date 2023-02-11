Franklin Elementary names leaders of the month

The Franklin Elementary School Leaders of the Month for January pose for a photo.

Franklin Elementary School recently chose its leaders of the month for February. Those honored are:

Kindergarten: Ivy Freeman, Tyson Simmons, Eadith Jenkins, and JC Nelson;

First grade: Dakota Hoffman, Ellie Clement, Bryce Mosley, and Trey Phillpot;

Second grade: Donatello Rodriguez, Iker Ramirez, Zachary Johnson, and Cora Murray;

Third grade: Addison Zubieta, Josie Bowman, Zander Cox, and Eli Metcalf;

Fourth grade: Tom Casas, Dylan Ramirez and Ainsley Barnard;

Fifth grade: Adrian Linares, Mattix Cutler and Isaiah Turner;

Others, not listed by grade, includeKamilla Escutia, J’Lyn Puckett, and Archer McMillian.