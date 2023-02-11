Public hearing on rezoning set in city

February 11, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A public hearing is scheduled next Thursday concerning a proposal to rezone property on Carroll Street in Mount Airy from a business to residential classification.

That move is tied to plans for constructing a duplex housing unit on the site, according to city Planning Director Andy Goodall. It is now vacant.

The property in question is a .542-acre parcel located in the 900 block of Carroll Street, which county tax maps show is on the corner of Carroll and Hickory streets in the vicinity of West Lebanon Street.

Owners Samuel and Letonia Moore, who live on Hickory Street, have requested the rezoning of the property from its present B2-CD classification (General Business with conditions) to R-6 (General Residential).

Anyone wishing to speak on that request can do so at Thursday’s public hearing, to be held during a 6 p.m. meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

The Carroll Street matter is somewhat unusual, since the property originally had been zoned R-6 before that was changed to B2-CD in 2007 as sought by Cooke Properties of NC, LLC and Crystal Poplin, according to city planning documents.

The conditions tied to that included no port-a-john or trash truck storage, a six-foot screened fence around the entire property and others.

City planners report that the site in question is contiguous to other R-6 properties.

The Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the commissioners which reviewed the matter, voted 7-0 in favor of recommending approval for the rezoning proposal on Jan. 23.

No one spoke then in opposition to the request that was accompanied by neighboring property owners being informed about the potential change.

The planning group found that the request conforms to the medium intensity future land-use of the property as prescribed by the City of Mount Airy Comprehensive Plan, relied on as a guide for rezoning based on growth trends.