History talk to focus on WPAQ

February 10, 2023 John Peters Community, News 0

WPAQ founder Ralph Epperson on the stairs of the station during its early days. (Mount Airy Museum of Regional History)

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is hosting a free presentation on Saturday, The History of WPAQ – A Round Table Discussion, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. up on the third floor of the museum.

Several speakersare scheduled to take part, including WPAQ owner Kelly Epperson, and current or former WPAQ personalities and employees Brack Llewelyn, Mark Brown, Jennie Lowry, and Lew Bode. Each of them will be sharing their stories about the history.

Among the topics to be covered are stories about Ralph Epperson’s journey in the 1930s and 1940s to establish this area’s first radio station, stories about the music and performers that have played there along the way, stories about the landmark moments as well as a few tales about hi-jinks at the station.

Anyone with questions about tthe talk can contact the museum at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or call 336-786-4478.