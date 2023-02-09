Flat Rock teacher, assistant of year

Donna Golding, Flat Rock Elementary School Teaching Assistant of the Year and Principal Blair Lambert, smile as students in Donna Golding’s Pre-K show their support for Golding’s selection. Students seated at the left side of the table are, from Karri Bullins, Penelope Reeves; and those on the right side are Abby Thomas and Scarlett Pike while Allie Mae Martin. (Submitted photo)

<p>Students are all smiles as they are celebrating with Melanie Hartfield, who was chosen as Flat Rock Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Posing with her are, from left, front row, Ayedon Travis and Brayden McBride; middle row, MJ Martin, Janiaha Mills, Melanie Hartfield, and Brianna Cervantes Briones; back row, Destiny Adkins. (Submitted photo)</p>

Flat Rock Elementary School officials recently named the school’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year and the Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Melanie Hartfield, an exceptional children’s teacher, was selected as Teacher of the Year while Donna Golding, a Pre-K teaching assistant, is the Teaching Assistant of the Year.