Police reports

February 8, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A recent traffic stop has resulted in a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $500,000 secured bond on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and opium/heroin along with other felony drug violations, according to city police reports.

Donnavan Alexander Tucker, 23, of 313 Mount View Drive, was encountered by officers last Thursday during the stop on U.S. 52 near Bluemont Road.

After an investigation, he was charged with the trafficking meth and trafficking opium/heroin violations along with three additional felonies: possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and possessing an unspecified Schedule I controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

Tucker additionally is accused of misdemeanor charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possessing marijuana paraphernalia. He was scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Wednesday.

• Also last Thursday, police were told that property valued at $1,410 had been stolen from the residence of Mary Goins Bouldin on Edgewood Place Lane. Included were a jewelry box containing miscellaneous items, a white in color Surrey Bank and Trust checkbook, a box of miscellaneous coins and paper money, various household items and a stash of silver dollars and other coins.

The larceny was perpetrated by an unknown party.

• A case of identity theft was reported to city police on Jan. 31, which involved someone using personal information of Jenita Renee Hughes of Austin Drive to obtain a post office box along with items that were not identified.