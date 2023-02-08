Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools.
Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount Airy City, Elkin City, and Surry County Schools to be among seven districts statewide that would be affected by a proposal that has found some bipartisan support.
As currently written, “The opening date for students shall be no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26, and the closing date for students shall be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.” The new policy will allow for a start date as early as August 10.
School systems like those locally who have have workforce development or offer programs at community colleges must align their classroom time and exam schedules with existing calendars of the other institutions. Those calendars, however, do not line up with a traditional public school start date that lands closer to August 26.
“The current start date doesn’t allow for students to complete their semesters and exams at the middle and high school prior to Christmas break. The later start date also does not align with Surry Community College,” said Mount Airy City Schools communication director Emily Venable.
She said that regarding workforce development and the schools’ partnership with Surry Community College and local businesses, “Alignment is what is best for students.”
The proposed change stems from the findings of the House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina report which said, “The current requirement that schools begin no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and adjourn no later than the Friday closest to June 11 creates a school calendar that is not best suited to the needs of students and educators.”
“To better meet those needs local boards of education should be given greater calendar flexibility to better meet those needs.”
Mount Airy City Schools spent time over the last years talking with teachers and parents alike to gain their input on the school calendar. “In our focus groups and surveys over the years, we have found our parents and community to be supportive of an earlier start date, earlier than the Monday closest to August 26,” explained Venable.
“Our elected Board of Education is also supportive and vocal on the impacts to our local area, students, and families. Our staff also prefers an earlier start date. The most pressing concern for all groups is that it is what is best for students in our local area,” she said.
Surry County Schools officials wrote that they were using a schedule that aligned their calendar with that of Surry Community College. “Fifty percent of Surry County School System juniors and seniors are taking college courses so alignment with the community college calendar is vitally important for dually enrolled students.”
In early 2022 Surry County Schools began circulating draft calendars for the public to offer comments on with earlier start dates, noting at that time the earlier dates would depend upon state approval.
Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves has spoken positively on the change they had made moving to the Innovative Year-Round Calendar. “We believe the Innovative calendar is right for our students in Surry County.”
What may work best for school systems in this area may not be what is best for students elsewhere. “We are in support of efforts that allow school districts to create a calendar that best fits the needs of the school families.”
“One size does not fit all in North Carolina. From the mountains to the seas from snow to sand, we require different resources for different areas and that includes the flexibility of the resource of time,” Venable said.
Moore, Randolph, Gaston County Schools as well as Asheboro City schools are also targeted for the change that has advanced to the House Standing Committee on Local Government on Feb. 14. Year-round schools have a built-in exclusion to the school system calendar changes proposed in the bill.
In North Carolina a school calendar must cover at least nine calendar months, have a minimum of 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction, and must have at least nine teacher workdays.