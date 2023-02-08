Yokeley tapped to lead chamber

Longtime local businessman and former Mount Airy city council member Steve Yokeley has been named as interim president and chief executive officer for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

He fills the post vacated when Randy Collins resigned in December, while the chamber’s executive committee searches for a permanent replacement.

“The chamber is just a vital part of the community, but without a leader,” Yokeley said of his decision to take on the role. “They needed some help, and I was just honored to be asked to help for a little while.”

Yokeley said members of the chamber’s executive committee — made up of the board’s officers — approached him with the idea last week. He told them he would be happy to step in to help, so the board named him the interim president and CEO and introduced him to the staff earlier this week.

“They have a wonderful staff,” he said. “I was really surprised when Randy resigned… but he left it in excellent condition. It’s very strong, they are just a super staff, every one of them are on the ball. They have really kept it going, they are already getting things organized…I know we’re all going to work well as a team.”

Yokeley, who served on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners for 13 years, has been active in the local business community for many years. The long-time dentist retired from that field, only to start his own real estate firm, Group 3 Real Estate. On Tuesday, Yokeley said he sold that firm a couple of years ago, though he continues to work there on a part-time basis.

Now, he said he expects to be spending quite a bit of his time at the chamber office on Main Street. “I will probably be there most days, attending all of the chamber committee meetings…I anticipate I’ll be there some every day.”

In addition to crediting Collins for having left the chamber in solid shape and saying the staff there is strong and ready for continued challenges, Yokeley said all of the organization’s committees have strong chairpersons, with good leadership onboard.

When Collins stepped down at the end of 2022, the chamber said it would begin the search for a replacement, while naming Finance Director Tammy Snow as office manager for day-to-day office leadership. However, Snow has since left the chamber.

Attempts to reach chamber officials for comment were not successful.

“Dr. Yokeley is a former Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member and has served in various capacities as a volunteer within the chamber and community, so we welcome him with a sense of familiarity and open arms,” the organization said in a social media posting announcing his appointment.

Yokeley said he is not sure on the board of directors’ plans for filling the position on a permanent basis, and while he might be open to the idea of working with the chamber long-term in a part-time capacity, he’s not really interested in taking on the CEO and president’s job on a full-time, long-term basis.

“I told them I would be available for two or three months, after that, I don’t know, I don’t know what their time frame is, I don’t know how far they are in the search,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a difficult search to replace Randy, I think they want to take time to make sure they get the right person.

“I’ve already had two careers. I may do a third one, but it’s going to be part-time,” he said.

For now, though, he said he is looking forward to working with the chamber in his new, albeit temporary, position.

“I’m excited about it. I’ve been on the chamber board for several years and know what an important part of the community it is. I just want to continue to be sure that is the case,” he said. “Hopefully we can grow it, too, increase membership and get people involved. It’s a wonderful thing for all the businesses, networking, making sure we have a strong program for economic development.”