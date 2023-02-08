Old Crow Medicine Show to play in Pilot

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A concert by the Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show is scheduled in April to headline a new festival being launched by the town of Pilot Mountain.
The first-ever Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo is set for the weekend of April 21-23, to include activities both downtown and at Armfield Civic and Recreation Center Park nearby.
Old Crow Medicine Show is slated to perform at 8 p.m. on April 22 in the baseball field section of the Armfield Center.
“We know we can fit 6,000 (people) into that area,” said Scott Needham, a Pilot Mountain town commissioner who has been involved with putting the new festival together along with other municipal personnel.
Needham was referring to Old Crow Medicine Show’s tendency to draw large, sell-out crowds, something being signaled as word of its upcoming appearance has spread.
He said Tuesday that 2,000 tickets already had been scooped up by fans of the group specializing in old-time/folk/alternative country/Americana sounds with a reputation for putting on high-energy concerts.
“We sold about 1,000 tickets our first week,” Needham added.
In addition to capturing a Grammy Award in 2015 for Best Folk Album, titled “Remedy,” Old Crow Medicine Show has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Its more well-known songs include “Wagon Wheel” and ”Paint This Town.”
The band originated in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and presently is based in Nashville.
Needham said one of its members, guitarist Mason Via, hails from Stokes County.
Tickets can be ordered via the town of Pilot Mountain website at https://www.pilotmountainnc.org/vist/page/music
A lawn concert-style seating format will be involved, with attendees invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets but no coolers or outside food/drinks.
In addition to the music at Armfield Civic and Recreation Center Park, seven groups will perform at a downtown bandstand on West Main Street on both Saturday and Sunday during the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo weekend.
Further planned is a Friday night downtown block party on April 21 to feature music by a DJ.
Outdoor slant
While much attention surrounds the concert by Old Crow Medicine Show, Needham said the overall purpose of the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo involves promoting local natural resources.
He pointed out that plans for the inaugural gathering are coinciding with 2023 being declared the Year of the Trail in North Carolina.
To that end, the festival is an attempt to showcase such attributes in the Pilot Mountain area.
“We have two state parks that are real close together,” Needham said of Pilot Mountain and Hanging Rock. “We think our future is in the outdoor recreation economy.”
As is the case with many small towns in the region, Pilot Mountain has suffered from the closing of traditional textile industries that were their lifeblood for generations.
Needham said it is hoped the festival will highlight what the town has to offer and perhaps entice manufacturers or retailers of products geared toward the outdoor recreation industry.
“Hopefully, it will improve our economy,” he said regarding implications of the upcoming event.
Along with music, it will feature elements stressing the outdoor focus, including a bike criterium (typically a mass start, multi-lap event contested on a closed course where laps tend to be a mile or less and include four to six corners); a disc golf tournament at Armfield Civic Center; and a 5K run.
Various vendors also are to be part of the festival footprint, including those offering beer and wine, among other attractions.
Organizers believe the booking of Old Crow Medicine Show will be a major driver for the what the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival and Expo seeks to accomplish.
Needham credits Christy Craig, local events coordinator, who chairs the Pilot Mountain Tourism Development Authority, for lining up a group of that caliber.
“She really beat the bushes,” he said.
Needham invites everyone to come and enjoy all aspects of the new festival “and help our area grow.”
