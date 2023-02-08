City man shoots armed home invader

February 8, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

Mount Airy police say a home invasion by an armed man late Tuesday afternoon was thwarted when the home owner shot the would-be invader.

According to information released by the Mount Airy Police Department, Joshua Wade Murphy, 41, was at home Tuesday when Daniel Scott Laskey Brown, of Mount Airy, broke into Murphy’s home through the front door while armed with a handgun.

“Once Brown came through the front door, he was confronted by Joshua Murphy, who fired one shot, striking Brown in the neck,” the statement from the police department said.

The statement, released by Police Chief Dale Watson, said the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the Andrews Street residence of Murphy in reference to reports of a shooting.

”Officers responded to the residence and located the home owner, Joshua Wade Murphy…standing in the front yard of his residence armed with a shotgun. There was a white male lying in the front yard who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the neck.”

The man suffering from the gunshot wound, Brown, “…was transported by Surry County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital at which point he was immediately treated for his injuries,” the police chief said. He was admitted to the hospital and was still listed as being in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No legal action has been taken against either men.

“After consulting with the Surry County District Attorney’s Office there will be no criminal charges issued at this time,” the chief’s statement said.