Police corral DWI suspect at Red Barn

February 8, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A woman is handcuffed after being stopped by city police.

What appeared to be a major law enforcement operation Monday evening just off Rockford Street ended with a woman being led away in handcuffs and charged with driving while impaired and child abuse.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. as darkness was setting in, making the flashing blue lights from a cluster of Mount Airy Police Department vehicles assembled behind The Red Barn facility readily noticeable to passersby.

At first it appeared that The Red Barn, where multiple businesses operate, might have been a focus of attention by police.

One officer asked about the situation at the scene declined to offer any information about its nature.

But a witness said the woman, operating a 2004 Lincoln Navigator sport-utility vehicle, had led police into a rear parking lot at that location on the corner of Rockford and Worth Streets, with The Red Barn not involved.

The several law enforcement vehicles that converged were lined up behind the SUV driven by the woman, with another parked off to the side as if to hem in the SUV on all sides.

This culminated with the arrest of its driver, whom Police Chief Dale Watson identified as Mary Mar Reyes, 28, of 130 Eastwinds Court.

Watson described the restraining of Reyes as standard procedure: “Yes, being handcuffed is standard when we place someone under arrest, even for DWI.”

It also was not known why so many officers were involved in her arrest. But this can result from someone reporting an allegedly impaired driver at a certain location and the call being received by multiple units that then respond to get the motorist off the road before problems occur.

The witness at the scene said it appeared a child had been in the car with the woman arrested. The child was picked up and taken away by another party, the witness added.

In addition to DWI, Reyes was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and having no operator’s license. Police records indicate she also had no insurance.

Reyes is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 20.

