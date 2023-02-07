Franklin Elementary names honor roll students

February 7, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Franklin Elementary School recently named its second quarter honor roll students.

A Honor Roll

Fifth grade: Aliyah Collins, Mattix Cutler, Audree Edwards, Emma Edwards, Tyson Galloway, Smith Golding, Matthew Gonzalez-Almazan, Callie Hazel, David Marmolejo Mejia, Nevaeh Moore, Natily Presnell, Jayden Smith, Easton Tolbert, Zendaya Valentine, Scharlynn Ward, and Maddox Watson.

Fourth grade: Wrenzo Freeman, Braden Kane, Alan Morales, Laila Sawyers, and Jasmine Snow.

Third grade: Monserrat Bedolla-Villalobos, Caleb Bowman, Zander Cox, Teri Dunlap, Koralee Horton, Ty Horton, Nolan Kelley, Natalee Leonard, Emma Meadows, Troy Tate, Kayla Villegas-Silva, and Sophie Willard.

A/B Honor Roll

Fifth grade: McKenzie Atkins, Carter Brady, Daisy Brown, Hailey Burch, Caleb Cain, Caleb Carney, Austin Cornett, Kylah Crouse, Kira Dillon, Adalyn Easter, Bella Gray, Macey Hiatt, Reilly Hill, Traelyn Howlett, Samantha Huff, Konner Jones, Matthew Karns, Madilyn Kelley, Serenity Leftwich, Adrian Linares, Selene McBride, Dawson McHone, Cohen Nichols, Gracie Pack, Isaiah Payne, Madison Phillips, Stella Rakes, Jayden Resendiz, Kyra Steele, Annie Tate-Grimaldo, Saylor Tolbert, Isaiah Turner, and Michael Wright.

Fourth grade: Ainsley Barnard, Esteban Caballero Lopez, Dallas Casad, Adriel Casas Plaza, Jose Elias-Lee, Talia Gearheart, Luz Gonzalez, Evan Gwyn, Willow Holmes, Lua Hull, Maddie Hull, Austin Johnson, Paisley Montgomery, Avery Phillips, Abel Ramirez Martinez, Dylan Ramirez Torres, Samira Raya, Natalie Rincon-Torres, Anastasia Rodriguez, Malakai Smith, Kyndle Stanley, Madilyn Tenney, Aeve Tolbert, Lauren Williams, and Giovani Zuvieta.

Third grade: Ariana Acevedo, Dixon Alderman, Brody Anthony, Tymin Ayers, Sarai Bedolla-Ibarra, Jaxon Burton, Isabella Cabrera, Kiera Cipko, Samuel Coalson, Mya Dillard, Carter Dotterweich, Boston Easter, Braelyn Edward, Asher Gates, Mariam Gwyn, Sadie Hamm, Matthew Jenkins II, Elizabeth McCall, Eli Metcalf, William Middleton, Darcy Patterson, J’lyn Puckett, William Ratcliff, Samuel Sanchez, Layla Smith, Nolan Smith, Abby Sutherland, Cristian Vega, David Whitfield, and Sophie York.