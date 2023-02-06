Dobson election day mulligan yields special election

Surry County’s Board of Elections heard challenges to the results of November’s election, and appeals of those challenges. The county advanced the challenges to the state board of elections for consideration with a recommendation that a special election be held after a poll worker was determined to have had a potential effect on the outcome of the race for the board of commissioners. The state ordered a special election be held to determine the remaining two members of the Dobson board. (File photo)
In a year that ends in an odd number there should be little campaigning or electioneering going on. At this time of the election cycle only the big dogs should be sniffing around Iowa, New Hampshire, or the new belle of the ball for Democrats: South Carolina.
In Dobson though it’s time for a special election for three candidates seeking two open seats among the town’s commissioners. What was thought to be a settled affair, and a win for incumbents Walter White and J. Wayne Atkins over newcomer John Jonczak and the late Sharon Gates-Hodges, was thrown into utter chaos by the actions of a single poll worker.
Deadlines in sight
Now, with dates of importance fast approaching, the Surry County Board of Elections has been working to ensure that all residents are aware of the upcoming special election that was ordered by the state Board of Elections due to the election day snafu.
For those who need to register to vote, the state deadline for voter registration forms to be delivered or have been postmarked is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 so that the requests may be processed in time.
One stop early voting for the special election will begin on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the polling location at the Surry County Resource Center located at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. Voters will continue to be able to take advantage of early voting through Saturday, March 4.
Dobson’s special election for commissioner will hold in person voting on Tuesday, March 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Resource Center.
Absentee ballots are already available and can be requested online by visiting https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 28.
To request an absentee ballot a voter must provide their date of birth and one of the following to verify their identity: a North Carolina issued identification card, driver’s license number, or last for of social security number. The request must be signed by either the voter themself or guardian, as needed.
Once voters have requested an absentee ballot BallotTrax tracks the status of their mail ballot and can send a series of alerts notifying where each voter’s mail-in ballot is in the election process, from its initial printing through its acceptance.
Some residents have expressed concerns about ballot security and the sanctity of the elections process. Being able to track a mail-in vote through to the end may provide some relief for those who find absentee voting as prone to fraud.
Poll problems
The November election was thrown into disarray when an assortment of claims of improper conduct by the poll worker were brought to the attention of the county board of elections on election day.
It was to have been a four-way race for commissioner, but with the unexpected passing of Gates-Hodges shortly before the general election that field thinned itself; the ballot did not. As early voting had already begun, all four names remained on the ballot.
After votes were counted on election day Atkins got 184 votes, White raked in 167, and Jonczak came in third in a race for two seats with 159 votes. Gates-Hodges still garnered 106 votes and there were three write-in votes for commissioner.
The eight-vote difference between White and Jonczak was not narrow enough to trigger an automatic recount, Huff told the county elections board in December.
Making it right
A poll worker was accused of telling voters in ways both active and passive that one of the candidates on the ballot had died. One voter claimed to have been told that candidate Jonczak was the deceased party, even though Jonczak was outside at that time greeting voters.
According to Michella Huff, Surry County’s elections director, there were multiple mistakes made by that poll worker. She told the county board of elections that poll workers should not deliver any information of any sort on candidates to voters. Directing a voter away from a candidate, even a dead one, is an implied endorsement.
Election integrity has been called into question repeatedly since the 2020 presidential election with supporters of former President Donald Trump contending that the election was “stolen” or “rigged,” although those claims have been proven false through security checks and voting audits. Since that time there has been a concerted grassroots movement from conservatives to demand access to voting machines or move voting away from machines and back to paper ballots.
The county took its time in hearing challenges to the outcome of the Dobson race and appeals of those challenges before referring the matter to the state board of elections for further consideration. Along with the referral was the county’s recommendation that a new election would be the best recourse for the candidates in the race as well as the voters.
“An improper election can hurt a community and set back its growth. Win or lose, I would think all candidates would want to know they won or lost the way our election system was designed,” Jonczak said Monday. “As a first time political candidate, I see how easily the voting process can be flawed. I am pleased, however, with the course of action and it has restored my faith in the process.”
To make sure the will of the voters is properly heard, the state authorized the special election. While there was a problem with the vote, the county and state boards of election are working to get the result right. This sort of transparency may help restore faith in a system that many Americans feel is broken.
When the dust settles and the winning combination of White, Atkins, or Jonczak are seated among the Dobson board, Surry County residents can take a breath and relax knowing that filing season for the 2024 election cycle is ten months away.