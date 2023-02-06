Mount Airy embraces Black History Month

February 6, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Observance stresses ‘equality is for everyone’

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Craig Smith, left, the president of the Surry County NAACP, stands by as Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley prepares to read a city government proclamation recognizing Black History Month.

Mount Airy’s governmental leaders are officially recognizing the celebration of Black History Month in the city, an observance one representative of a local group asserts isn’t limited to a particular race.

“A lot of people think it’s just for blacks,” said Teressa Spencer, a longtime member of the Surry County NAACP and a former officer of that group.

“But it’s not,” Spencer added Monday regarding the lessons of justice and fair treatment the month seeks to highlight. “Equality is for everyone.”

A proclamation honoring Black History Month was introduced during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners last Thursday night.

It was read by Mayor Jon Cawley and presented to Craig Smith, Surry NAACP president, as other members of the local African-American community watched appreciatively from the audience.

The proclamation says the special month was formally adopted in 1976 “to honor and affirm the importance of black history throughout our American experience” each February.

It also serves to promote cultural enrichment, ethnic pride and self-esteem by recognizing the lives and achievements of great African-Americans, the proclamation states.

“African-Americans have made valuable and lasting contributions to communities, achieving exceptional success in all aspects of society including business, education, politics, science and the arts.”

This month’s observance in the city, state and nation highlights African-Americans who’ve played significant roles in economic, cultural, spiritual and political development while working tirelessly to maintain and promote their individual culture and history, the document further says.

“Black History Month is a time for all Americans to remember the stories and teachings of those who helped build our nation, took a stance against prejudice to build lives of dignity and opportunity, advanced the cause of civil rights and strengthened families and communities.”

In issuing the proclamation, Mayor Cawley urged all citizens to join him in paying tribute to African-Americans and encouraging appropriate programs and activities that honor their notable contributions.

It was mentioned Thursday night that such attention should be bestowed on deserving Americans each day of every month and not just one particular occasion, which Spencer — an NAACP member of about 25 years — believes highlights Black History Month’s universal nature.

“Equality for all,” she said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.