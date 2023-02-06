City officials eye new Arts Center

Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones discusses the role of the new center in highlighting the lives of Siamese twins Eng and Chang Bunker, pictured in the image to the right. Listening are, from left, city commissioners Chad Hutchens and Phil Thacker and Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis.
Commissioner Deborah Cochran admires a photograph of Camp Raven Knob featured in a gallery at the Arts Center.
This boat that will be displayed in the new Siamese twins museum highlights the kind the brothers used while growing up in present-day Thailand, before eventually making their way to Surry County. Tyler Matanick, artistic and technical director for the SAC, stands to the right.
City government officials gather for the tour led by Tanya Jones, top left.
Disproportionate to their size (5 feet, 2½ inches tall) a museum devoted to Original Siamese Twins Eng and Chang Bunker will be a huge part of a new Arts Center in Mount Airy — but there’s more.
“It is as multi-functional as possible,” Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones said Thursday afternoon when giving city officials a tour of the facility developed by that organization.
The mayor, commissioners and key staff members including City Manager Stan Farmer got the chance to see inside the new building, for which construction began in September 2021 and now is nearing its final stages to allow use around early spring.
Located on Rockford Street near the Mount Airy Public Library, the center will become the new headquarters of the Surry Arts Council staff — now jammed into a small office space at the Andy Griffith Playhouse.
Yet in listening to Jones as she showed off its different rooms last week, one got the impression that the center largely will be a community facility.
Space is available for classes, such as line dancing; special presentations by artists; events such as class reunions; a gallery highlighting the work of Surry County photographers; displays of locally made products; public restrooms that will be available during concerts at Blackmon Amphitheatre nearby; and other facets including those highlighting unique Mount Airy claims to fame including its white granite.
The building, a $3.5 million project, contains about 6,000 square feet.
Project funding came from multiple sources, including $700,000 from the city government, which will own the facility that sits on municipal property and lease it to the Surry Arts Council for programming and other uses.
“As some of you know, this has been a work in progress,” Jones told city officials during the tour of the facility that has been planned for about 10 years.
The concept originally called for a two-story structure.
“When the funds got cut, we just cut the top of the building,” Jones explained during the walk-through. The structure also was shifted slightly from the initial site planned to avoid problems with granite — a familiar construction nemesis in these parts.
“We did not change the footprint,” the Surry Arts Council official said of fulfilling the overall vision for the center that she and her staff sought.
“We’re super-excited,” Jones told the tour group in discussing the project. “We couldn’t be happier.”
Siamese twins museum
While leading everyone to a large, now-mostly empty room in the Arts Center, Jones explains that it soon will become home to the Siamese twins museum.
The conjoined pair played a significant role in not only local, but national history. “They were the first Thais to become citizens of this country,” said Jones, who is a great-great-granddaughter of Eng Bunker.
He and his brother grew up poor during the early 1800s in Siam, the present-day Thailand, and also were of Chinese descent. The two migrated to America, becoming a major show business attraction because of the oddity surrounding their attachment at the chest by a narrow band of flesh.
Eventually, they moved to the Mount Airy and maintained separate households while raising large families with wives who were Quaker sisters.
Jones said during the tour that the idea behind the museum is to tell the complete story of the Original Siamese Twins who popularized the term now used to refer to other conjoined persons.
This will include a boat depicting the abilities of Eng and Chang to perfect watercraft and other skills together in their homeland despite the twins’ physical obstacle, and various artifacts. One is a hollowed-out log used at one of the brother’s farms in Surry to salt-cure meat.
In addition to a statue of the twins, the Arts Center museum will contain pop culture elements surrounding them, including many books, cartoons and other artwork featuring the brothers, who also were the subject of an essay by Mark Twain.
The museum will provide “lots of opportunities to educate from many different angles,” according to Jones. It has generated much excitement at the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, with the 190th year of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Thailand being celebrated in 2023.
Jones said the Surry Arts Council has sought to have as many local workers as possible engaged in the project, including the general contractor for the building, Garanco Inc. of Pilot Mountain.
City leaders pleased
The tour produced many pleased looks — and maybe a few oohs and aahs — among city elected officials, with Mayor Jon Cawley articulating their collective appreciation as he left the new Arts Center.
“Another world-class facility in Mount Airy,” Cawley said while expressing thanks to the Surry Arts Council and its board of directors for what has transpired.
“I want to thank Tanya and her board and their dream and hard work to see it through,” the mayor commented.
Jones has said that a ribbon-cutting event to officially welcome the new facility will be held at some point.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.